1961 Harley-Davidson Topper Is the Milwaukee Wonder You No Longer Get to See

Every single time the name Harley-Davidson pops up, the mind immediately links that with full-grown motorcycles, some real engineering wonders, others less so, some customized, but most of them still stock. One might even think of electric motorcycles, or gear, or even trikes. What Harley-Davidson is not linked to these days are scooters.
There was a time though when the Milwaukee behemoth dipped its toes in this segment too. It happened all the way back in the 1960s, when something called Topper came along to completely redefine what Harley stood for. It failed.
The Topper was made for just five years, the first half of the tumultuous decade, and it is to this day the single motor scooter to wear the logo of the famous mark. During that time, about 3,000 of them were made and sold, which is in no small part the reason it got discontinued in the first place.
As often is the case with objects that are not appreciated in their time, there’s quite the market for Toppers today, provided you know where to look. Some of these beasts are even special enough to be listed on the auction block somewhere, like the one we have here.
You’re looking at a 1961 Topper that underwent a restoration process to re-make it into its former black shiny self. The thing is completely stock, from the fiberglass bodywork to the horn, and from the luggage rack to the 165cc 2-stroke engine.
As is, the Topper is going to sell with no reserve in January next year in Las Vegas at the hands of Mecum, with no mention of how much it is expected to fetch. For reference, a stock, unrestored one goes for anywhere between $5,000 and 10,000, but obviously, the ones selling this thing (the Harley-Davidson Heritage Collection) are probably hoping for much more.
The Topper was made for just five years, the first half of the tumultuous decade, and it is to this day the single motor scooter to wear the logo of the famous mark. During that time, about 3,000 of them were made and sold, which is in no small part the reason it got discontinued in the first place.
As often is the case with objects that are not appreciated in their time, there’s quite the market for Toppers today, provided you know where to look. Some of these beasts are even special enough to be listed on the auction block somewhere, like the one we have here.
You’re looking at a 1961 Topper that underwent a restoration process to re-make it into its former black shiny self. The thing is completely stock, from the fiberglass bodywork to the horn, and from the luggage rack to the 165cc 2-stroke engine.
As is, the Topper is going to sell with no reserve in January next year in Las Vegas at the hands of Mecum, with no mention of how much it is expected to fetch. For reference, a stock, unrestored one goes for anywhere between $5,000 and 10,000, but obviously, the ones selling this thing (the Harley-Davidson Heritage Collection) are probably hoping for much more.