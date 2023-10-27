1958 Oldsmobile 88 Is a Survivor With Something Intriguing on the Odometer

1958 was a fantastic year for General Motors from a full-size lineup perspective. The company released several new nameplates, refreshes, and anniversary models, trying to boost the consumer appeal in this growing class.
Its plan worked like magic. Chevrolet rebecame the number one carmaker in the United States, particularly thanks to models like the all-new Impala and the Bel Air, and other brands, like Oldsmobile, increased their customer appeal significantly.
The Oldsmobile 88 witnessed a flood of chrome in 1958, something that General Motors also expanded to other brands. It was also the first year for the Dynamic 88, which became the entry-level version of the Oldsmobile 88, sporting a de-tuned Rocket V8 with just 265 horsepower. The Super 88, next in line, came with the same 371 V8 upgraded to three two-barrel carburetors for a maximum power of 310 hp.
The Oldsmobile 88 that eBay seller missionclassics posted online not long ago looks like a time capsule that gives you a chance to see what the 1958 model year was about.
The car looks incredible from every angle, and its condition is nearly spotless inside and outside. The seller says everything is original, including the 371 Rocket engine under the hood.
They claim this example is a Dynamic 88, but they later reveal that the engine in charge of propelling it is a triple two-barrel unit with dual exhausts. It's unclear if this is an error, but they mention that the Oldsmobile was specifically ordered to get as close as possible "to a factory race car."
As you'd imagine, everything works properly, so if you want to take it for a spin or drive it home, you can safely do this, as the Oldsmobile 88 looks ready to take you anywhere.
However, there's a good chance you won't want to do this, even if you buy the car. The odometer indicates just a little over 26,000 miles, and they are all original, so the next buyer will probably want to preserve this little surprise. As a result, this Oldsmobile will probably end up in a garage where it'll continue to hide from things like rain and snow.
The vehicle sells with lots of documents, including the original owner's manual and a folder full of receipts.
The selling price is the one that'll probably make most people walk away. An Oldsmobile 88 in such great shape isn't the most affordable car on Earth, so the bidding has yet to unlock the reserve. The top offer reached $12,000 a few hours ago, but considering the auction will end in less than 24 hours, this Oldsmobile will probably fail to find a new home this time.
If you want to see it in person, you must book a ticket to Brooksville, Florida.
