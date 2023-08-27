Pontiac GTO Who? The Ultimate Guide to 1950s Muscle Cars

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a muscle car as "any of a group of American-made two-door sports coupes with powerful engines designed for high-performance driving." Other definitions claim that only midsize vehicles can be muscle cars. At the same time, some descriptions are more permissive and include the smaller pony cars. All told the definition of the muscle car is still subjective and highly debated.
And so is the answer to the question, "What was the first muscle car?" The consensus is that the muscle car era began in 1963 when Pontiac introduced the GTO. But that's not because the GTO was necessarily the most powerful vehicle of its time. It's simply because Pontiac's advertising campaign for the coupe was centered around performance numbers like quarter-mile times, top speed, and acceleration.
But while it's the nameplate that popularized the high-performance midsize segment, the Pontiac GTO wasn't America's first muscle car. The concept can be traced back to the late 1940s. Moreover, the 1950s were packed with high-performance rigs because that's when the Detroit "horsepower wars" actually began.
Dubbed "Rocket," the mill was one of the first post-WW2 OHV V8s produced by General Motors and produced 135 horsepower and 253 pound-feet (343 Nm) of torque. That's far from impressive by modern standards, but the "Rocket" delivered an extra 35 horses compared to the period Ford "flathead" V8. In 1952, Oldsmobile introduced a four-barrel version rated at 160 horsepower.
The powerplant turned the 88 into the car to beat on the NASCAR oval tracks. Red Byron won the inaugural season of the Strictly Stock division in 1949, while Bill Rexford gave Oldsmobile its second back-to-back championship in 1950. Having won more than half of the races it entered from 1949 to 1951, the Olds 88 became the first "King of NASCAR." The car's success in NASCAR translated into big sales at the dealership, so the 88 was also one of the first production cars to employ the "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" strategy.
But here's the unexpected part of the story: the "Fabulous" Hornet obtained all these achievements with an inline-six engine. I agree that it's a notable departure from the "must have a V8" rule, but Hudson's oversized, flathead six-cylinder was slightly more potent than Oldsmobile's "Rocket" V8 in the early days when it was rated at 145 horsepower. A 1954 upgrade increased oomph to 170 horsepower, again a bit higher than the Olds 88. The Hornet is fabulous enough to deserve a place among V8-powered muscle cars.
Redesigned in 1949, the Saratoga shared a straight-eight engine with the New Yorker and Imperial. However, the 1951 facelift saw the car move on the shorter wheelbase of the Windsor, a six-cylinder Mopar. In a strategy similar to Oldsmobile's, Chrysler dropped a big V8 in the downsized full-size. The mill in question was the iconic 331-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) HEMI V8. Offered in the range-topping New Yorker, it came with 180 horsepower on tap.
When fitted in the lighter two-door Club Coupe model, the HEMI turned the Saratoga into a surprisingly fast rig. The car was entered in the grueling La Carrera Panamericana race, finishing third behind a pair of Ferraris in 1951. The Mopar achieved average speeds of almost 110 mph (177 kph).
Advertised as "America's most powerful car," the C-300 was, in fact, a homologation special for NASCAR duty. And it gave Chrysler its second consecutive championship in 1955. While it didn't sell well due to its high sticker, the C-300 is proof that Pontiac wasn't the first company to advertise a production car by performance numbers. Chrysler did it almost a decade earlier.
A regular Coronet on the outside, the D-500 got a heavy-duty suspension and other upgrades from range-topping Chrysler models like the New Yorker and Imperial. More importantly, the two-door hardtop also got a beefed-up version of the 315-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) "Super Red Ram" V8. Rated at 260 horsepower and 330 pound-feet (447 Nm) of torque, it was the most potent Chrysler mill save for the HEMI used in the 300 "letter series."
Dodge developed an even more potent version of the engine, which used two four-barrel carburetors for an extra 25 horsepower. Created for homologation purposes, the D-500 won 11 races in its first NASCAR season. It also set no fewer than 306 speed and endurance records at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
The D-500 is still shrouded in mystery when it comes to production numbers. While some claim Dodge made only about 1,100 cars, others estimate a production run of more than 5,000 examples. In addition, not all D-500 are hardtops. Apparently, Dodge also made a few convertibles and at least a station wagon with this engine.
While all the other Hawks featured inline-six or V8 engines built by Studebaker, the Golden Hawk arrived in showrooms with a 352-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) big-block sourced from the Packard (the Studebaker-Packard merger had happened in 1954). The mill was rated at 275 horsepower. Smaller than the full-size cars of the era, the Golden Hawk is regarded as one of the first true muscle cars.
The engine was discontinued in 1957, but the Golden Hawk retained its 275-horsepower rating thanks to a supercharged version of Studebaker's 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8.
While the Belvedere came with a six-cylinder as standard and a range of somewhat mundane V8s, the Fury was powered by a 240-horsepower 285-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) mill in base trim. In 1957, Plymouth switched to a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) rated at 290 horses and took it up another notch in 1958. That's when it introduced the big-block 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) "Golden Commando."
Fitted with a four-barrel carburetor, this engine generated an impressive 305 horsepower. Plymouth also introduced an optional 350 with fuel injection and 315 horses, but it was almost immediately recalled and replaced with the four-barrel setup.
So Oldsmobile created the J-2, a beefed-up version of the engine topped by a trio of Rochester carburetors. Rated at 300 horsepower and a whopping 415-pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque, it was stuffed in an 88 driven by NASCAR ace Lee Petty. Unfortunately, Oldsmobile's dream came to an abrupt end when NASCAR outlawed multiple carburation mid-season, but the project spawned 2,000 to 2,500 road-legal models. These cars are extremely hard to find today.
That's when it began offering a high-performance 312-cubic-inch (5.1-liter) Y-block with 270 horsepower and a supercharged version of the same mill good for 300 horses. Fitted with McCulloch or Paxton blowers as dealer options, the latter is quite rare, with only 194 examples made.
The Bel Air wasn't particularly powerful in 1955 when the range-topping powerplant came with 183 horses on tap. The 1956 version wasn't crazy either at 225 horsepower. But with the "horsepower wars" already in full swing in 1957, Chevy dropped the fuel-injected 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) "Ramjet" in the full-size. Good for 283 horsepower, it turned the Sport Coupe model into a 16-second dragster.
Devoid of a radio unit, armrests, and a rear bench (this model was aimed at door-to-door delivery salespeople), it was notably lighter than anything else in the Tri-Five lineup. The "Black Widow" was put together by SEDCO for NASCAR racing and was eventually outlawed due to a ban on fuel injection.
Now I know the "Black Widow" wasn't a production model and shouldn't be on this list, but I'm including it because it inspired about 50 customers to spec out 150 Utility Sedans with the "fuelie" drivetrain. Yet another rare and forgotten 1950s muscle car.
Based on the Rambler Six that arrived a few months before, the Rebel came to be thanks to AMC president George W. Romney's desire to steer the company away from a head-to-head battle with the Big Three. AMC focused on smaller cars that eventually defined the US compact and midsize markets. Fortunately, AMC didn't want the Rambler to be just an A-to-B car and used a large-block V8 to create a performance version.
The mill in question was the company's then-new 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8. Rated at 255 horsepower, it wasn't quite as potent as the 300-horsepower mills that Ford, GM, and Chrysler already had in 1957. However, the Rebel's light unibody construction gave the Rambler a better power-to-weight ratio than anything else built in the US at the time. What's more, AMC also offered a fuel-injected mill with 288 horsepower. In this setup, the Rebel could hit 60 mph in seven seconds and cover the quarter-mile in less than 15 seconds.
Moreover, Chrysler also offered a limited-edition version with an even more powerful 392 rated at 390 horses. That's only 35 horsepower below the 426 HEMI, introduced almost ten years later! Unlike most cars on this list, the 300C was a very expensive rig. As a result, Chrysler sold only 2,402 units, and only 18 got the 390-horsepower V8. It was by far the most potent car of 1957 and the second-most powerful US production model built in the 1950s.
The two-door coupe arrived in showrooms with 275 horsepower, which wasn't all that much compared to the 300+ cars from the Big Three. However, because the Hawk was much lighter than a full-size car, it was among the fastest rigs available. The Packard needed less than 16 seconds to cover the quarter-mile and reached a top speed of more than 125 mph (201 kph). The limited production of only 588 units also makes it a rare gem.
But despite its entry-level status, the Delray was offered with all the Chevy engines available in full-size cars that year. The lineup included a 350-horsepower version of the 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) W-series big-block V8. Why am I talking about a Delray fitted with this engine and not a fancier Impala or Bel Air? Well, premium features usually come with extra weight.
As the most affordable model, the Delray had a simpler trim layout and thus was notably lighter than the more expensive cars. The two-door sedan had the best power-to-weight ratio and was quicker than an Impala with a similar body style. Simply put, the 1958 Delray with a range-topping 348 V8 was very similar to the 1957 150 Utility Sedan with the "fuelie" engine—a true sleeper.
The 300D remained the most potent "letter series" car until 1960 when Chrysler introduced a 400-horsepower version of the "Golden Lion" V8. But we're talking 1950s vehicles here, so that's a different story for another time.
Introduced for the 1958 model year, the big-block MEL V8 was already very potent regardless of size. The smallest 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) "Marauder" delivered 322 horsepower, while the 410-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) version offered in Edsel models came with 345 horses on tap. Finally, the large 430-cubic-inch variant, which came standard on Lincolns, generated 375 horsepower.
The latter was almost as potent as Chrysler's segment-leading 392 V8, but Mercury, which offered a 365-horsepower variant, wasn't happy about it. Using its best engineers and help from legendary builder Bill Stroppe, Mercury created a beefed-up version with an aluminum intake manifold and a trio of two-barrel Holley carburetors. The resulting mill churned a whopping 400 horsepower of torque and 500 pound-feet (677 Nm) of twist.
The most potent V8 of its era, the "Super Marauder" also became the first production unit to hit the 400-horsepower mark. But as spectacular as it was, the "Super Marauder" didn't get the marketing campaign it deserved and ended up as a footnote on the company's brochures. As a result, only about 100 engines were sold, fitted in cars like the Turnpike Cruiser, Park Lane, and Montclair.
Needless to say, all three cars performed fantastic with such a powerful mill, but the two-door version of the Montclair stands out as the quickest thanks to its lighter body. Specifically, the hardtop needed less than 16 seconds to cover the quarter-mile, quicker than many muscle cars from the 1960s.
But given that the C1 tipped the scales at only 2,926 pounds (1,327 kg) that year, the power-to-weight ratio of the "fuelie" roadster was superior to any US vehicle available at the time. In layman's terms, the Chrysler 300D would have needed a 421-horsepower engine to accelerate as quickly as a 290-horsepower C1. Technically, the first-gen Corvette is not a muscle car, but it meets some of the criteria. After all, it's a small car with a big V8.
What's your favorite muscle car from the 1950s? Let me know in the comments below.
