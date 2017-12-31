1954 Plymouth Belmont Is Automotive Self-Indulgence

Remember Plymouth? Yeah, the American automaker that died a slow and painful death because of badge-engineering Dodge and Mitsubishi models in its final years of existence. Plymouth, however, is not to blame for its extinction, but Chrysler
’s bad management brought its ultimate downfall in 2001.
It’s a shame the once-great Plymouth
left the automotive industry in such a pitiful way, more so if you bear in mind the glorious past of Auburn Hills-based automaker that traces its roots back to the Maxwell Company. One of the crowning achievements of Plymouth is the concept car you’re looking at, going by the name of Belmont. “Man, doesn't it look like a ‘Vette roadster?”
You’re damn right it shares a few things with the first-generation Corvette
, for Plymouth under Chrysler’s control wanted to take a jab at the new sports car from General Motors. Designed with seating for two and powered by a 241-cu.in. (3.9-liter) Red Ram V8 with 160 horsepower, the Belmont sends the goodies to the rear axle through a Hy-Drive semi-automatic box.
A testbed for Plymouth’s first V8 cars (which came in 1955), the Belmont has another thing to be proud of. And that’s the reinforced fiberglass body shell, which ensured a better power-to-weight ratio than traditional steel panels. For whatever reason, Chrysler decided to scrap the Belmont before it could make it to production, focusing on other vehicle segments instead.
The decision to stop development didn’t stop the Belmont from having its fair share of fun, though. Featured in two movies (Bundle of Joy and Mister Corey), the car was then acquired by Forward Look designer Virgil Exner. Sold again in 1968, the concept eventually got in the hands of Don Williams.
Offered at auction by the peeps at Barrett-Jackson, lot #1383
will cross the block this coming January at the Scottsdale 2018 sale. Three years ago at the same venue, the highest bid on the Belmont was $1,320,000. Not a lot for a genuine one-off with such a rich history, isn’t it?