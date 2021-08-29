1929 Ford Recon Is All Metal Custom Roadster, Something’s Missing

The beauty with custom car builds is that no matter how crazy a garage’s idea is, there will always be someone out there willing to appreciate it enough and spend a small fortune for it. The build we have here might not be all that crazy, but it lacks one important element other builders value greatly: color. And that wilol probably matter little for someone.
We’ve seen over the years plenty old Ford roadster builds. They’ve all had something unique about them, and that special something was highlighted even more by the colors chosen for the body. So was the case, for instance, with the Hatteras Green example with a Buick Nailhead V8 engine, or the brown Atomic built for the SEMA show.
The guys behind the roadster we’re here to talk about today went for a stripped-down look instead, hoping probably the project would stand out in the crowd of brightly-colored roadsters, or that the future owner would like to work their own magic on the exterior – the Ford is selling this September during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston.
The car is nicknamed Recon, and it is presently part of the Bryan Frank Collection. It boasts a “Mercedes clear coat“ over the all metal body that is shaped in the purest style of its breed. 1932 Ford rails have been fitted on the chassis, while the brownish interior is enhanced by a a 1934 dash holding Stewart Warner gauges.
Hiding under the hood up front is an LS1 engine running an automatic transmission. We’re not being given any indication of the powerplant’s output in this configuration, but the seller throws in there the 4-wheel disc brakes and a triangular 4-link rear end with adjustable coilovers for good measure.
The 1929 Ford Recon is going with no reserve during the said auction, and we are not being told how much it is expected to fetch.
The guys behind the roadster we’re here to talk about today went for a stripped-down look instead, hoping probably the project would stand out in the crowd of brightly-colored roadsters, or that the future owner would like to work their own magic on the exterior – the Ford is selling this September during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston.
The car is nicknamed Recon, and it is presently part of the Bryan Frank Collection. It boasts a “Mercedes clear coat“ over the all metal body that is shaped in the purest style of its breed. 1932 Ford rails have been fitted on the chassis, while the brownish interior is enhanced by a a 1934 dash holding Stewart Warner gauges.
Hiding under the hood up front is an LS1 engine running an automatic transmission. We’re not being given any indication of the powerplant’s output in this configuration, but the seller throws in there the 4-wheel disc brakes and a triangular 4-link rear end with adjustable coilovers for good measure.
The 1929 Ford Recon is going with no reserve during the said auction, and we are not being told how much it is expected to fetch.