17-Year-Old Girl Steals Plane, Crashes It at Fresno Yosemite Airport

As far as joyrides go, this one was as short as it was expensive. One teenage girl was somehow able to “breach” a fence into the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, California, steal a plane, start it up and take it for a ride.
Short as it was, it was very expensive. The girl, who is only 17 years old according to USA Today, crashed the plane twice. The second time was into a fence and an airport building, which effectively ended her super-adventure.
Vikkie Calderon, airport public relations officer, tells the publication that the girl sneaked onto the airport and into the plane, a multi-million dollar King Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft. It is yet unknown how she was able to start it, but she did get one engine running, which was enough to move it around.
Video surveillance (also included at the bottom of the page) shows the plane pivoting before hitting something, making a turn and then crashing into the airport building. By that time, police arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspect.
ABC30 Action News reports that, when officers climbed into the plane, they found the girl in the pilot’s seat, wearing the pilot’s helmet. She was confused and “uncooperative,” but she was eventually escorted off the aircraft and loaded into a police cruiser, destination juvenile hall. Her father also arrived at the scene and can be heard in one footage that is making the rounds online urging her not to resist.
Police say that several agencies are investigating the incident, including the FAA and the FBI. There was no fire and no one was injured, and the plane never became airborne. Still, it sustained “considerable damage,” as also did the airport building.
“No passengers or commercial airlines were ever at risk in this incident,” Calderon tells USA Today. “The motive is still under investigation but there is no indication of any ties to domestic terrorism.”
The teenager is being held under suspicion of theft of an aircraft.
