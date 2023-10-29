14-Year-Old Girl Steals and Totals Kia As the "Kia Boyz" Madness Continues

You'd think a carmaker the size of Hyundai would be able to deal with a hack that started on TikTok nearly two years ago, but vehicles built by the South Korean company keep getting stolen by teenagers in the blink of an eye. What happens next depends on how lucky the car's owner is.
The owner of a 2016 Kia Soul knows this best. A 14-year-old got inside the car, used the infamous TikTok hack to start the engine, and then drove away for a joy ride.
It didn't take long for the police to locate her and engage in a pursuit, but the girl eventually lost control of the car and hit a tree. She was taken to the hospital, while the Kia Soul was taken to a junkyard. The girl survived, but the car didn't.
A photo shared on reddit by the owner shows the aftermath, with the Kia Soul totaled after it hit the tree, likely at high speed. Fortunately for the owner, the insurance covers the damage, with the owner claiming they'd no longer get a Kia (which is quite a no-brainer already, considering the never-ending Kia Boyz nightmare).
Thieves typically break a window to get into the vehicle and then expose the steering wheel column, using a USB cable to reach the ignition switch and eventually start the engine.
The method went viral on TikTok, where teenagers filmed themselves breaking into vehicles and driving away for views. The hack put a target on the back of nearly every Hyundai and Kia, as thieves smashed their windows and ripped the steering wheel cover without even checking the model year, sometimes without knowing what models were vulnerable.
Hyundai and Kia owners turned to steering wheel locks to prevent criminals from stealing their cars, but they often ended up with damaged windows or doors before the thieves noticed the anti-theft devices.
Ironically, some cars could not get the patch, so Hyundai decided to reimburse customers for steering wheel locks.
Hyundai offers owners of updated vehicles a sticker to inform potential criminals that the TikTok hack no longer works.
The two carmakers also launched anti-theft software update clinics, calling for owners of vulnerable vehicles to join and get their cars patched. Hyundai says the process takes approximately 30 minutes, with such software update parties taking place across the United States in various locations until the end of the year.
Hyundai claims the software update works but admits it can't be installed in all vehicles. It'll continue to reimburse owners for steering wheel locks.
Teenagers know they won't face any harsh consequences because of their age, so they try the method they've seen on TikTok for fun. Many end up totaling the cars they steal, as they don't even know how to drive, with the police sometimes arriving at the scene too late or after the crashes take place.
Many Hyundai and Kia owners believe criminals, regardless of their age, deserve punishment, and stealing a car, driving away in it, and putting others' lives at risk should lead to time in prison. Others believe good parenting and guidance could solve the problem, while some call for law enforcement to act against TikTok and the phenomenon still occurring online despite causing so many headaches.
Meanwhile, Hyundai and Kia drivers have no other options than to install the software updates, make it clearer from a distance that their vehicles are not vulnerable, and install additional devices to ensure nobody touches their cars. Products like steering wheel locks and AirTags have become very common in the Hyundai and Kia customer bases, though everybody has a hard time dealing with the number one problem: thieves can't tell if a car can be hacked, and more often than not, they don't even seem to care.
Hyundai says it's contacting all owners whose cars should get the patch using all available means, including mail and email. The company also has a website where customers can find more information about getting the software update and their other options if the vehicle isn't eligible for the patch. More information on the software update clinics is available here.
The TikTok hack
Hyundai's solution
The other side of the problem
