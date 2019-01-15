1,200 HP Volkswagen Golf MK II Sleeper Hits 300 KM/H, Doesn't Even Try

The second-generation Volkswagen Golf was never regarded as a fast car, simply because... it wasn't one. Heck, even the GTI packed 112 hp, while you had to turn to the GTI 16V special to get 139 hp. But what if somebody packed, say, ten times that power into a non-GTI second-generation Golf?

Well, the result would be the world's quickest Golf and we can now show this to you velocity-loving folks.The contraption we're referring to is animated by a Volkswagen 2.0-liter 16V ABF engine, with works with a generously-sized turbo (supplied by Extreme Tuners) to deliver 1,200 horsepower.And the muscle is sent to all four wheels (the machine packs a modded Syncosystem) via a reinforced DSG tranny (it's the DQ250 unit). In fact, we're also looking at two other world records, for the quickest DSG and quickest 4Motion car.Boba Motoring, the small German developer behind the build, measured the machine's acceleration while using a 1,100 hp setup. And the results of the 1,160 kg toy (without the driver) are staggering.In fact, here are some figures that might have a certain effect on one's jaw: 0-100km/h in 1,66s, 0-200km/h in 4,40s and 0-250km/h in 6,71s. As for the top speed, this sits above 340 km/h. In terms of the quarter-mile, the thing needs 8.26 seconds to play the game, with a trap speed of 274,3km/h.Perhaps the best part of the build is that we're talking about a street car. And with the appearance of the vehicle having been maintained largely untouched, this makes for one hell of a sleeper.Now, you might want to know how such a beast feels in the real world. Well, thanks to the piece of footage below, you'll be able to see the monster compact doing its thing. And having seen multiple builds of the said developer, we can confirm the footage is as real as they get.