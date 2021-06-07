10K-Mile 1994 BMW K75 Arrives on the Auction Block Looking Truly Handsome

4 John Wick Would Kill for This Rowdy 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Tribute Car

Although nearly three decades have passed since this Beemer was produced, it's hard to describe its design as outdated. 13 photos



Long story short, BMW Motorrad’s creature is a solid all-rounder on so many different levels. To conclude, we’d say you’ve got every reason to visit the BaT Riders who are on a budget can certainly appreciate the utility of auctioning websites where bargains on well-preserved motorcycles dwell. If you’re in the United States, the first online bidding platform that comes to mind will most likely be Bring a Trailer. In the past, we had the pleasure of bringing countless BaT auctions to your attention, and we do not intend to stop anytime soon.At the end of the day, a used bike will probably be your first acquisition after getting your license, so we’d say that featuring these machines is a welcome feat. On that note, let’s dive in for a quick look at a tidy 1994 BMW K75 that’s offered at no reserve as we speak. The current bid on this three-cylinder Beemer is $3,250, and you may submit yours until tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, June 8).To give you a better idea as to what exactly we’re dealing with here, we’ll be taking a second to inspect the Bavarian’s main characteristics. At its core, the ‘94 MY K75 houses a liquid-cooled 740cc inline-three engine, with six valves and a sizeable compression ratio of 11.0:1. In terms of power output, this bad boy is good for up to 75 untamed ponies at around 8,500 spins per minute.When the tachometer displays 6,750 rpm, the four-stroke powerplant feeds as much as 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of twist to a five-speed transmission. The oomph crosses over to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive, leading to a respectable top speed of 125 mph (200 kph).Long story short, BMW Motorrad’s creature is a solid all-rounder on so many different levels. To conclude, we’d say you’ve got every reason to visit the BaT website right away! As if this entity’s pristine condition wasn’t enough, it also comes with a mere 10,000 miles (16,000 km) on its six-digit odometer.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.