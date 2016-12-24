autoevolution

YouTuber Dresses Up His Lamborghini Aventador As Fire-Spitting Santa Sleigh

 
24 Dec 2016, 15:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Some car aficionados like to get into the Christmas spirit deeper than others and we're here to show you an example of what happens when a Lamborghini Aventador owners decides to go X-Mas crazy.
We're talking about social media figure POG, whose Pogventador has been given a full Santa sleigh treatment this season. From the elderly present-delivering gentleman himself, who is represented on the roof of the V12 supercar, to reindeer adorning the nose of the supercar and the tons of LEDs spread across the carbon fiber machine, all the right stuff is here.

Of course, such a decoration stunt wouldn't be worth anything without proper display, which is why the man decided to parade his Sant'Agata Bolognese contraption all over Lille, France.

The adventures that followed went from saluting those who were already enjoying the holidays with the now-traditional flaming exhaust stunt, to doing donuts - this might not be the food choice of the season, but gearheads never seem to mind some well-cooked rubber.

Remember that time when we showed you a Rosso Mars Lamborghini Aventador that had been gifted with more LEDs than we could count in London? Well, the experience we have here takes that and multiplies it by ten.

Perhaps this was a the guy's way of not following the supercar X-Mas trend, which, for this year, saw drivers across the globe strapping Christmas Trees to the roofs of their machines for an all-out tree-shopping experience.

Are the moves seen in this video legal? Even if we ignore the police lights mounted at the rear of the Lambo,  we wouldn't say so, but, when it comes to such questions, the timing is everything and, as we can see in the piece of footage below, the police seems to cross paths with the Pogventador after the thing was parked.

lamborghini aventador Lamborghini supercar V12 lol Christmas
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84