YouTuber Dresses Up His Lamborghini Aventador As Fire-Spitting Santa Sleigh

Some car aficionados like to get into the Christmas spirit deeper than others and we're here to show you an example of what happens when a Lamborghini Aventador owners decides to go X-Mas crazy.





Of course, such a decoration stunt wouldn't be worth anything without proper display, which is why the man decided to parade his



The adventures that followed went from saluting those who were already enjoying the holidays with the now-traditional flaming exhaust stunt, to doing donuts - this might not be the food choice of the season, but gearheads never seem to mind some well-cooked rubber.



Remember that time when we



Perhaps this was a the guy's way of not following the supercar X-Mas trend, which, for this year, saw drivers across the globe strapping Christmas Trees to the roofs of their machines for an all-out tree-shopping experience.



Are the moves seen in this video legal? Even if we ignore the police lights mounted at the rear of the Lambo, we wouldn't say so, but, when it comes to such questions, the timing is everything and, as we can see in the piece of footage below, the police seems to cross paths with the Pogventador after the thing was parked.



We're talking about social media figure POG, whose Pogventador has been given a full Santa sleigh treatment this season. From the elderly present-delivering gentleman himself, who is represented on the roof of the V12 supercar, to reindeer adorning the nose of the supercar and the tons of LEDs spread across the carbon fiber machine, all the right stuff is here.Of course, such a decoration stunt wouldn't be worth anything without proper display, which is why the man decided to parade his Sant'Agata Bolognese contraption all over Lille, France.The adventures that followed went from saluting those who were already enjoying the holidays with the now-traditional flaming exhaust stunt, to doing donuts - this might not be the food choice of the season, but gearheads never seem to mind some well-cooked rubber.Remember that time when we showed you a Rosso Mars Lamborghini Aventador that had been gifted with more LEDs than we could count in London? Well, the experience we have here takes that and multiplies it by ten.Perhaps this was a the guy's way of not following the supercar X-Mas trend, which, for this year, saw drivers across the globe strapping Christmas Trees to the roofs of their machines for an all-out tree-shopping experience.Are the moves seen in this video legal? Even if we ignore the police lights mounted at the rear of the Lambo, we wouldn't say so, but, when it comes to such questions, the timing is everything and, as we can see in the piece of footage below, the police seems to cross paths with the Pogventador after the thing was parked.