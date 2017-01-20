Yes, The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Starring In The Fate Of The Furious

Two teaser video and two revealing spy shots later, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is getting closer to its debut. According to its maker, the SRT Demon will be undressed of its secrets on April 12 at the 2017 NYIAS. The newest Fast and Furious movie
, on the other hand, will hit U.S. theaters on April 14, 2017.
Notice any connection between the two dates? I’m not a make-believe guy, but I can’t shake off the thought that the SRT Demon
was hiding in plain sight ever since the first trailer for The Fate of the Furious hit the Internet. In addition to it, there’s a video of Vin Diesel and his crew standing next to not one, but two examples of the Challenger that'll dethrone the SRT Hellcat.
“How do you know those are Demons and not mockups?”
Well, take a very close look at the decals affixed to the front fenders. Make no mistake about it, that’s the Demon logo. The widebody kit
, turn signal lights, and road-legal drag radials are other indicators these cars are pre-production prototype of the Challenger SRT Demon. The adjacent gallery features a still of Vin Diesel driving the SRT Demon. From the said screenshot, we can catch a glimpse of a four-point roll cage and no rear seats. Drag racing mods, anyone?
Another still reveals that the car is equipped with an auto box. So much for three months worth of build up, huh? But be that as it may, we still don’t know just how many HP
hide under the bulging hood. If the 6.2-liter blown HEMI V8
engine is indeed capable of chugging E85 race fuel, it’s not wishful thinking to look forward to 800 horsepower or thereabout at the crank.
Up to this point, we also know that the Demon is at least 200 pounds (90 kilograms) lighter
than the Hellcat. Last, but certainly not least, it’s most likely a rear-wheel-drive car, not AWD
as it was rumored a little while back.