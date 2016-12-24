White Mercedes GLE Coupe With Hamann Body Kit Has a Wing

For us over at autoevolution, the Hamann body kit is not as famous as the trademark gigantic black wheels that usually accompany it. You see, we spent quite some time with the Hamann BMW X6 M,
and this Mercedes GLE Coupe closely resembles it.
A recent article revealed that life as a Stormtrooper actor was hell back in the day. The shoes had no soles, so they would slip all over the place. Likewise, it's not easy living with a massive SUV
that's been lowered and fitted with much larger wheels. But there's a certain amount of street cred... if the German tuners believe in such a thing.
You've seen one SUV with a widebody kit, you've seen them all. Right? The fender flares have to match the contours of the GLE Coupe
. But otherwise, the design would be the same on a Range Rover. One difference is at the front, where they fitted a spoiler that matches the AMG
body kit.
OF course, you could do a lot more. For example, Hamann offers a carbon fiber hood and can change the Mercedes emblem for its own. But the owner, who asked DS Auto to fit the kit, didn't want any of that.
And at the back, things get really busy, thanks to various fake vents and a diffuser that's been painted the same color as the body. We appreciate that they went with an all-white theme, keeping just the wheels and windows black. It's easy to go overboard with the Stormtrooper look.
It would be a Hamann without the obligatory quad exhaust system. It's lound and ensures your neighbors know exactly when you leave for work every day. But the surprise of the package is a wing. It's not Subaru WRX STI sized, more like a subtle accessory, with fittings that remind us of the TT RS.