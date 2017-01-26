autoevolution

What If the 2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang Looked Like This?

 
Ford updated the Mustang for the 2018 MY, but the Shelby GT350 won’t get the droopy face. An internal document says so, adding that the 2018 GT350 will only add new exterior colors.
Based on the Blue Oval’s choice and the ever-competitive horsepower wars in this segment, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Shelby GT500 will hit showrooms for the 2019 MY. The first argument to back up this notion is that, historically speaking, Ford never made the GT350 and GT500 concurrently.

It’s either one or the other. Secondly, enthusiast forums are burning with anxiety over what the Blue Oval has in the pipeline for the 2019 GT500. Nathan Brummer, the owner of a magnificent GT Fastback and an active member of the Mustang6G forum, put his Photoshop skills to work in this regard. And from the looks of it, this rendering is a pretty fine piece.

Of course the 2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang will look a bit different, but until Ford decides to begin the teasing game, renderings and speculation are all we have on the brawny pony. It will be interesting to see if the Blue Oval can make a case for a force-fed Voodoo V8. A particular report hints that supercharging is the most likely outcome for the flat-plane V8 motor.

Considering that the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will push the horsepower wars up a notch from the 707-hp Hellcat, the truth is that Ford can’t afford to take chances. And so, the 2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang will definitely pack an obscene amount of ponies. The lowermost guesstimate is 750 horsepower and the other extreme is a ridiculous 810 horsepower.

Other than out-and-out power, how the goodies are laid down to the ground is just as important. The Demon is designed as a quarter-mile hero, which is why I suspect Ford’s engineers won’t let the peeps over at Dodge have their way for too long. On that note, would it be wishful thinking to expect the GT500 to be equipped with road-legal drag radials from the get-go?

 

If my 2015 was a 2018. Another render I whipped up. Supported by: @AdamsPolishes | @Cervinisauto | @SlammedStangs | @Spacecityspy | @Hypermotive | #GTFOSquad | #S550Only | #6thgenstangs | #stancenation | #coyote | #fordsofinstagram | #mustangsofinstagram | #worldwidestangs | #mustangmagazine | #eatsleepstang | #SlammedStangs | #airlift | #mustangnation | #hoonigan | #bagged | #carswithoutlimits | #phoenix | #Photography | #Adamspolishes | #Cervinisauto | #teamcervinis | #builtforthegram

A photo posted by Nathan Brummer (@nathanbrummer) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:53am PST

