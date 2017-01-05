autoevolution

VW Arteon Shooting Brake Rendering Shows Everything That's Wrong with It

 
5 Jan 2017, 17:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
From what we've seen so far, the Arteon four-door coupe looks like the product of a hot night between a Volkswagen Passat and an Audi A7 Sportback.
The Wolfsburg brand is taking things dangerously close to premium territory, which is good news for us, potential customers, as long as prices remain closer to what Volkswagen has used us with so far. However, you might want to keep your fingers crossed for that one as it doesn't seem very likely.

As everybody knows, the Arteon's predecessor was the (Passat) CC, which in turn was inspired by the Mercedes-Benz CLS. You might also be aware that the current CLS took things further and offered a (four-door) Shooting Brake version as well, thus creating one of the most niche cars ever.

Unsurprisingly, the new CLS model - actually called CLE - will lose that, considering to say it sold poorly is a euphemism. But, as it happens in life, when one dies, another takes its place. The Volkswagen Arteon - planned for a release in three months time at Geneva - is rumored to toy with the idea of a shooting brake version, even though it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Just like convertibles, station wagon sales are in decline all over the world. If it's harder to pinpoint a culprit for the former - polluted air? Warmer summers? - the latter owe their decline to the advent of the SUVs. And since these pseudo-4x4s don't seem to be going anywhere, it's hard to imagine things will change.

But if you could build an argument for a station wagon based on a regular sedan, when it comes to these design-driven four-door coupes, it becomes nigh-on impossible. People who would consider an Arteon over a Passat, for instance, do it for the extra prestige it brings. They are style-conscious, and the wagon body style - because, let's face it, that's what they call a shooting brake actually is - has never been synonym with elegance.

Or maybe this rendering doesn't do it justice. Maybe Volkswagen will be more daring than Mercedes-Benz and not use the trick with the window line to make the Shooting Brake's rear seem more sloped than it really is, but actually cut it like a mad surgeon. Maybe this rendering shows a station wagon version of the Arteon, and not the Shooting Brake we'd like to see. Or maybe Volkswagen won't build it at all and we're just wasting time.
Volkswagen Arteon volkswagen arteon shooting brake rendering Volkswagen shooting brake
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52