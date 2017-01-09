autoevolution

U.S.-spec 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets Extended Wheelbase Version As Standard

 
Volkswagen has revealed a long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.
While Europeans will call the resulting crossover Tiguan Allspace, American audiences will speak of this car as the 2018 Tiguan. The new version of Volkswagen’s compact SUV has received a significant extension of its wheelbase, and it is matched with a different front end, enhanced trim level, and a different rear design.

The wheelbase of the Tiguan was extended with 10.7 inches over the current model, which has also led to a cargo space enhancement of up to 57%. When compared to the new Tiguan sold in Europe, the wheelbase extension is 4.4 inches. Volkswagen based the stretched Tiguan on the MQB architecture, which was a no-brainer considering the segment this model’s positioning.

As standard, the Tiguan has a sliding second row of seats, but distinct trims get three rows included, while level can get them as optional equipment. The 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is not standard, but those that get it will have four selectable operating modes.

Also available as an option is a panoramic sunroof, along with a power tailgate that provides extra convenience. On the tech spectrum, the Tiguan is available with Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring. It also includes a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, and a Lane Assist system, among others.

The Tiguan also can be ordered with the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, which has a configurable fully digital instrument panel. The standard engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline direct-injected TSI unit that offers 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, which is mated to an eight-speed auto. It powers the front wheels, so the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system should be ordered by those that want the best driving experience and grip out of the new Tiguan.

Familes that need more space from their SUV can go for the Atlas.
