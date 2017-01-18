Tesla's Decision to Cut Power Permanently after too Many Launches Reverted

Late last month, it has become apparent that Tesla was tweaking with the performance of its customers' cars without them even knowing. More to the point, the company had decided to cut the power sent to the motors by a certain degree after too many launches were made.





According to As you would imagine, this discovery enraged owners - or let's just say it made them a little mad since we all know that people who buy Teslas are in love with the brand and their vehicles. The worst part of the situation was that everything was done behind their backs, so they didn't even have a clue about it.The reason behind it, as you would imagine, was to protect the parts of the vehicle that could have been affected by repeated sprints using launch control. Since these would have been covered by the warranty - and taking advantage of the Ludicrous mode was well within the owner's right and could not count as abuse - Tesla thought it would limit the damage by restricting some of the power that reached the motors.But since the vehicles' stunning performance features were one of the main reasons people bought them, knowing they would get hampered after a certain number of launches (nobody really knows how many) did not float well with the community.Tesla did introduce a warning message with its latest update that informed users they might be causing wear and tear to the drivetrain, but it didn't say anything about any power restrictions.However, the company showed once more it has a strong policy of listening to its clients and a very effective tool for making things happen very quickly in the over-the-air updates system.In the very thread on the Tesla Motors Club Forum that was discussing this issue, Jon McNeill, Tesla President of Sales and Service, confirmed the matter was being addressed: "Based on your input, we have decided to remove all software performance reductions tied to frequent max power usage. These changes will roll out with our next software update (in about three weeks)."Mr. McNeill also explains why they did it in the first place, and how they will proceed from now on: "We had put these reductions in place to proactively protect the powertrain from wear and tear. Instead, we will monitor the condition of the powertrain and let our customers know if service is needed so that we can take proactive steps, such as by replacing parts if necessary, to maintain the vehicle’s performance."According to Electrek , all these replaced parts will be covered by the warranty, so they won't incur any additional cost to the owner. The news should be met with increased excitement by those who use their P100Ds for drag racing , and less so by their opponents.