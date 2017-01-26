Spyshots: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Facelift Gets New Grille, 450 HP V6

Maserati just gave the Ghibli 2017
updates a few months ago and is now testing a mid-cycle facelift. Are we surprised? Not in the least bit, because the GranTurismo taught us frequent updates and special editions are the Italian modus operandi. Same salad, slightly different dressing.
On the outside, they didn't really change that much last year. But this time, the bumper will be replaced. The camouflage really isn't that thick, which is probably intentional. We can see that the engine grille has a brand new shape, a bit fish-like. Meanwhile, the lower trim piece that connects the two fake side scoops is now shaped like a smile. They'd better not pull a Peugeot 308 on us!
We can't really tell what's going on at the back. However, they're not going to do anything to the taillights.
For 2017, they've made some interior changes that are likely to stick around. Behind the shifter, they installed a command nav for the bigger infotainment system. The USB, AUX and SD cards are now in front of the shifter. The larger 8.4-inch display supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Best of all, it's not Chrysler technology.
They've also added active safety, something Maserati never really had before. The Driver Assistance package brings adaptive cruise control, blind side assists and auto breaking.
The base engine just got a bump too, going from 330 to 350 HP
and 367 lb-ft (500 Nm) at 4,500 rpm. According to the 2018 engine grid (we put it in the gallery), which Maserati released way back in 2014, the performance version of the 3.0-liter is supposed to have 450 horsepower, so we could be looking at a 40 HP
jump for the SQ4 version.
Then again, Maserati is the brand cash-strapped Fiat reportedly wants to sell. So we definitely wouldn't get our hopes up fo the Ghibli V8 with 560 horsepower. Bummer!