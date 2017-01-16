Ride Like A True Hipster On This New Retro Sterling Bikes

HP

However, running and maintaining a machine dating the 1900s might be a challenge, not to mention the sin of getting it out of the museum. But here is where The Black Douglas motorcycle company comes in.The Italian bike builder is specialized in creating motorcycles that carry over the style and character of the first motorized two-wheelers. The current offer limits to one model - the Sterling Countryman Deluxe - which is available in different trim levels.All the bikes are said to be 90 percent hand crafted, which explains the rather high price. The standard Original Drayton model comes in at €9,882 (including VAT) and is powered by a 125 cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine that makes somewhere around 13and 15 Nm of torque.For about €1,000 more, you get the 230 cc version that makes 14 HP and 18 Nm of torque. Whatever the case, the company says they will go over 100 km/h (62 mph) and offer a range of around 300 km (186 miles).However, if you add in optional extras like luggage cases, polished exhaust, different handlebars, saddles, and other bits and bobs, you can end up spending over €12,000.But lets say you’re OK spending that amount of money on what is basically a bicycle with an engine strapped to it along with a boxy fuel tank and a fancy headlight. The costs don't stop here as you might be having to fork out even more cash with importing one. The Sterling is only available in Europe at select dealers in France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the UK, so good luck getting one.