RevoZport M2 Raze Is All Sorts Of Wonderful

26 Dec 2016, 13:02 UTC
The BMW M2 may be the cheapest M car currently made by BMW, but it also happens to be one hell of a machine for spirited drivers. Be that as it may, the 370 horsepower turbo’d inline-6 can be pushed a little bit further than that.
RevoZport did just that and their BMW F87 M2, which is dubbed Raze in this particular attire, prides itself on 480 horsepower. The added harrumph comes courtesy of a free-flow lightweight titanium exhaust system, a freer-breathing intake, and an ECU recalibration.

On the aesthetic front, the RevoZport M2 Raze packs many goodies some people may find repulsive. The more aggressive front grille, for example, retails for $580. The front splitter system with cooling ducts and three downforce setups? That would be $2,800, thank you!

The front bumper canard set, which is designed to direct the air to the oil cooler and enhance downforce during hard driving, is $630. Moving on to more serious matters, the carbon fiber hood with cooling vents is $2,000. It’s clear, then, that RevoZport doesn’t do cheap and cheerful.

Those with deep pockets can further spend their hard-earned dollars on side skirts ($1,900), a carbon fiber composite 3-piece rear diffuser ($1,800), a ducktail lip spoiler ($450), and a swan-neck hanger rear wing ($2,000).

Last, but certainly not least, M2 owners can shed 10 kilograms (22 pounds) over the standard go-faster coupe by kitting it with the RevoZport carbon fiber trunk. The price for this part is $1,650 without freight or customs duty and local sales tax, whichever applies.

Those who have an even more serious need for speed, Manhart does an M2 with 630 horsepower squeezed out of the M4’s S55 twin-turbo engine.

 

