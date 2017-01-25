autoevolution

Polish People Turn To Crowdfunding To Send Tom Hanks a Fiat 126p

 
25 Jan 2017, 8:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
What kind of gift can you get for someone who can afford more than you might ever will?
The obvious answer is something from the heart, as they say. In the case of a 42-year-old Polish mother named Monika Jaskolska, a Fiat 126p is the best gift someone can receive, especially if they appear to be fond of the Italian model that was built under license in southern Poland.

Mrs. Jaskolska has decided to gift a Fiat 126p to Tom Hanks, the award-winning actor. Her inspiration came after Hanks posted several pictures of him on Twitter while he was filming in Hungary, and each one of them was next to a Fiat 126p, which he claimed was his new car.

Hanks wrote that he was excited about “his new car,” and he had a set of keys next to the door of the tiny Fiat in every photo he posted on Twitter. It is unclear whether Hanks decided to make fun of the small car of the 1970s, or if he is a real enthusiast of Italian-designed economy automobiles.

After all, Hanks also posted a picture of himself pretending to unlock a classic Fiat 500, so there might be something about him and Italian cars, which we could understand without a hitch.

According to Yahoo News, the group of Polish fans of Tom Hanks and the Fiat “Maluch” ( the little guy in Polish) has managed to raise about €2,000, which is about $2,150 or so, and they acquired an MY1970 Fiat 126p. The “p” at the back of the Fiat 126 name signifies the fact that it was a model that was built under license in Poland.

A local body shop has apparently agreed to restore the vehicle at no charge, and the Poles have even found a shipping company that will send it to Los Angeles for free. We are surprised about the generosity of this initiative, and we can only hope that the car will safely reach Tom Hanks in the USA.

Tom Hanks Fiat 126 Fiat Poland classic cars retro cars
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our FIAT Testdrives:

2016 Fiat 500X64
2015 Fiat 500C Abarth63
Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati78
Abarth 50062
FIAT Bravo 59