Polish People Turn To Crowdfunding To Send Tom Hanks a Fiat 126p

I got a new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/kzij8QEIyo — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) November 18, 2016 The obvious answer is something from the heart, as they say. In the case of a 42-year-old Polish mother named Monika Jaskolska, a Fiat 126p is the best gift someone can receive, especially if they appear to be fond of the Italian model that was built under license in southern Poland.Mrs. Jaskolska has decided to gift a Fiat 126p to Tom Hanks , the award-winning actor. Her inspiration came after Hanks posted several pictures of him on Twitter while he was filming in Hungary, and each one of them was next to a Fiat 126p, which he claimed was his new car.Hanks wrote that he was excited about “his new car,” and he had a set of keys next to the door of the tiny Fiat in every photo he posted on Twitter. It is unclear whether Hanks decided to make fun of the small car of the 1970s, or if he is a real enthusiast of Italian-designed economy automobiles.After all, Hanks also posted a picture of himself pretending to unlock a classic Fiat 500 , so there might be something about him and Italian cars, which we could understand without a hitch.According to Yahoo News , the group of Polish fans of Tom Hanks and the Fiat “Maluch” ( the little guy in Polish) has managed to raise about €2,000, which is about $2,150 or so, and they acquired an MY1970 Fiat 126p. The “p” at the back of the Fiat 126 name signifies the fact that it was a model that was built under license in Poland.A local body shop has apparently agreed to restore the vehicle at no charge, and the Poles have even found a shipping company that will send it to Los Angeles for free. We are surprised about the generosity of this initiative, and we can only hope that the car will safely reach Tom Hanks in the USA.