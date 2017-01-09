autoevolution

New BMW Motorrad Dealership Opens Up In Burbank, California

 
9 Jan 2017, 13:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
BMW Motorrad fans and owners now have another place to purchase their favorite motorcycles and accessories as the company recently opened up the BMW Motorcycles of Burbank.
The new dealership is located at 2913 N. Ontario St. and offers a complete line of new and pre-owned BMW bikes, parts, accessories, apparel, and service capabilities, all housed in a new 12,000-square-foot facility lead by Dealer Principals Mike and Aya Ungureanu.

“We are delighted that Mike and Aya are committed to providing a premium level of service to customers throughout the Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and San Fernando Valley areas,” said Michael Peyton, Vice President, BMW Motorrad North America. “They and their knowledgeable, friendly staff of motorcycle enthusiasts are well versed in the BMW brand and BMW motorcycle products. BMW Motorcycles of Burbank is a vital and welcome addition to our strong and growing dealer network.”

Mike’s passion and riding preferences were recognized by BMW in 2010, when he was one of four BMW dealers representatives selected to participate in the initial launch strategy sessions for the S 1000 RR superbike.

For him, having his own BMW dealership is a dream come true. His mother, Rodica Smith, has provided financial support for the business, while his wife works as controller and accountant. Event their nine-year-old daughter, Keira, is a frequent visitor and budding member of the staff.

“We are committed to providing the best possible BMW Motorrad experience to the motorcycling community,” adds Mike. “Our success will be built on welcoming current customers to our new location and introducing new customers to the BMW brand. We are currently planning monthly events, including on- and off-road rides, as well as demo days throughout the upcoming year.”

Should you go check out the new location, the showroom hours are Tuesday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. as well as Saturdays 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
BMW R nineT BMW motorcycles bike industry bike tech
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78