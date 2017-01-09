New BMW Motorrad Dealership Opens Up In Burbank, California

BMW Motorrad fans and owners now have another place to purchase their favorite motorcycles and accessories as the company recently opened up the BMW Motorcycles
of Burbank.
The new dealership is located at 2913 N. Ontario St. and offers a complete line of new and pre-owned BMW bikes, parts, accessories, apparel, and service capabilities, all housed in a new 12,000-square-foot facility lead by Dealer Principals Mike and Aya Ungureanu.
“We are delighted that Mike and Aya are committed to providing a premium level of service to customers throughout the Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and San Fernando Valley areas,”
said Michael Peyton, Vice President, BMW Motorrad North America. “They and their knowledgeable, friendly staff of motorcycle enthusiasts are well versed in the BMW brand and BMW motorcycle products. BMW Motorcycles of Burbank is a vital and welcome addition to our strong and growing dealer network.”
Mike’s passion and riding preferences were recognized by BMW in 2010, when he was one of four BMW dealers representatives selected to participate in the initial launch strategy sessions for the S 1000 RR
superbike.
For him, having his own BMW dealership is a dream come true. His mother, Rodica Smith, has provided financial support for the business, while his wife works as controller and accountant. Event their nine-year-old daughter, Keira, is a frequent visitor and budding member of the staff.
“We are committed to providing the best possible BMW Motorrad experience to the motorcycling community,”
adds Mike. “Our success will be built on welcoming current customers to our new location and introducing new customers to the BMW brand. We are currently planning monthly events, including on- and off-road rides, as well as demo days throughout the upcoming year.”
Should you go check out the new location, the showroom hours are Tuesday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. as well as Saturdays 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.