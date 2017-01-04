autoevolution

MotoAmerica Racer Josh Day Won’t Retire After Brain Injury Crash

 
4 Jan 2017, 15:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
It’s the start of a new year, and we are all planning on what to do with our lives from now on, no matter how easy or hard it was so far. Such is the case for motorcycle road racer Josh Day, who decided not to quit on his passion after he suffered three really bad accidents in 2016 that left him with brain concussions.
If you’re not familiar with the subject, Josh Day’s life took a sharp turn in the first round of the 2016 MotoAmerica Championship at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX, which set a chain of events that he didn’t realize at first, but had a great impact later.

“That crash at COTA essentially contributed to the crash I had at Road Atlanta, and to the crash I had at Road America, which ended my season,” Josh said. “After the Road America incident and the brain injury I suffered there, my treatment and rehab revealed that the concussion I sustained at COTA was exacerbated by the second concussion I suffered at Road Atlanta, and what happened at Road America was basically ‘three strikes’ for me, to put it in baseball terms. And I was out, not only out as in knocked unconscious but out of the sport of racing motorcycles.”

This means his racing career is pretty much done, but when asked if he will retire from motorsport, Josh said that “‘retired’ is for people over the age of 65, and I’ve got almost 40 years left in me before I reach that point! So, I’m just going to say that I will no longer be racing a motorcycle professionally.”

But that doesn’t mean the former road racer will walk away from the paddock. No, Josh’s passion for motorcycles and the beautiful sport that has been created around them gives him the strength and determination to remain in the MotoAmerica paddock either as a rider coach, or a member of a crew or race team.

On the side, his experience with head traumas determined the young racer to fight as an advocate for baseline testing of other riders so that a formal concussion protocol could become a required safety procedure in motorcycle racing.
josh day bike racing bike industry motorcycle safety
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78