McLaren 540C Defeats Honda NSX and Nissan GT-R in Shock Drag Race

Even if it looks like it was shot last fall, we're going to call this the most shocking drag race yet released in 2017. When the cheapest, least powerful McLaren defeats legendary Japanese supercars, you begin to believe that lightness really is everything.

AWD supercars don't seem that mind-blowing these days.



A Tesla Model S is much scarier right out of the box. Still, we have to respect the fact that the GT-R is by far the oldest car here, as almost a decade has passed since its conception. Some of the people reading this article were still in diapers when the R35 concept came out. And even though prices have nearly doubled, Godzilla is still cheaper than even the base McLaren.



On paper, the



The



No, really, by the time all the cars reach the end of the mile-long runway, the 540C is faster by over 10 mph (16 km/h).



I guess that if there's a point to be made here, it's that the supercar industry is more complicated than ever. Some cars are fast and dull, EVs that outperform Ferraris and really expensive toys that are just about fun, like the Porsche 911 R.



The McLaren 540C's place in all this has yet to be determined. Once the numbers fade, you are left with the experience, the sound, the fun and all that. It sure as heck doesn't have the looks, though.



