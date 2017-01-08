autoevolution

McLaren 540C Defeats Honda NSX and Nissan GT-R in Shock Drag Race

 
8 Jan 2017, 21:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even if it looks like it was shot last fall, we're going to call this the most shocking drag race yet released in 2017. When the cheapest, least powerful McLaren defeats legendary Japanese supercars, you begin to believe that lightness really is everything.
They did a similar drag race at a car show I won't mention, and the Nissan was crap in everything except launches on th first 100 meters. Clutch-dumping, AWD supercars don't seem that mind-blowing these days.

A Tesla Model S is much scarier right out of the box. Still, we have to respect the fact that the GT-R is by far the oldest car here, as almost a decade has passed since its conception. Some of the people reading this article were still in diapers when the R35 concept came out. And even though prices have nearly doubled, Godzilla is still cheaper than even the base McLaren.

On paper, the 540C doesn't stand a chance, packing only 540 horsepower and no all-wheel drive. However, it's over 400 kilograms lighter than both Japanese cars.

The second-generation NSX is so hotly anticipated that they could have named it the "Finally, It's Here." The result of a decade under development is burdened with so many batteries and electric motors that it humiliates itself in the race.

No, really, by the time all the cars reach the end of the mile-long runway, the 540C is faster by over 10 mph (16 km/h).

I guess that if there's a point to be made here, it's that the supercar industry is more complicated than ever. Some cars are fast and dull, EVs that outperform Ferraris and really expensive toys that are just about fun, like the Porsche 911 R.

The McLaren 540C's place in all this has yet to be determined. Once the numbers fade, you are left with the experience, the sound, the fun and all that. It sure as heck doesn't have the looks, though.

McLaren 540C Honda NSX Nissan GT-R drag race
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65