Lexus LS C Imagined as a BMW 8 Series / Audi A9 Competitor

 
12 Jan 2017, 21:24 UTC ·
The exterior design team at Lexus is on a roll. Ever since the new IS came out, it looks as though those guys can do no wrong with every new vehicle looking like a true modern sculpture.
The multitude of angles, curves, and surfaces might not be to everyone's liking, with some people preferring more conservative lines for their vehicles, but even if you think they're a bit too much, you can't help but admire the creativity and, why not, the audacity of these artists.

Up until lately, Japan has been trailing in the luxury department with both Infiniti and Lexus failing to deliver cars that were special enough to warrant grabbing our attention off the German offerings. Now, though - and particularly with the new LS - even if only for taking a quick glance, Lexus has done that.

One of the issues with the Japanese brand that's pulling its sales down outside the Japanese market is the interior quality. Lexus likes to brag with the quality of its materials and the careful execution, but in reality, you will be greeted by buttons taken off Toyota models and mediocre fabrics, compared to the competition.

Everything the exterior design does to convince a new buyer is quickly dismantled by the interior. Not with the LS. The design is excellent, and it clearly look like Lexus put a lot more care in making the occupants feel more pampered than in any other model. As for those two stalks sitting each side of the instrument cluster, they look just like Shrek's little stubs.

Sadly, the Lexus LS will probably go largely unnoticed in Europe, and will only have limited success in the U.S. As for a coupe version of the limousine, that might up the exclusivity ante even further, but it would also translate into fewer buyers.

The GA-L architecture would definitely support such a conversion, making the LS C the second two-door model based on it after the LC. The LS C, however, would focus more on luxury and comfort than sportiness, plus would have larger dimensions, meaning the two would never be in the position to fight for the same clients.

Lexus has decided to give the LS a new, smaller but more powerful engine for the 500 model. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 will add more grunt but also take some of the limousine's charm away as it loses the naturally aspirated larger V8. We're afraid the coupe would have to follow the trend and use the same engine, even though 415 horsepower doesn't sound too exciting in a car this size.

X-Tomi's conversion looks decent, but if the Lexus designers were to go through with it, we'd expect a much thinner window line to emphasize the sportier nature of the vehicle. But since they won't, Tomi is free to draw the car however he sees fit. Besides, with the LC looking so damn hot, why would anyone looking for a two-door car ever consider this?
Lexus LS C rendering Lexus LS Lexus Coupe rendering
 
