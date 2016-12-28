Lamborghini Urus Could Spawn Plug-in Hybrid Variant

Lamborghini has been teasing us with the Urus sport utility vehicle ever since the concept was revealed at the Beijing Auto Show four years ago. Fast-forward to the present day and nothing much has happened, save for the usual hearsay about the future.

Porsche made it clear, soon after it launched the new Panamera, that



Expected to go on sale in 2018, the Lamborghini Urus isn’t likely to use the twin-clutch automatic the Volkswagen Group is so famous for. An automatic with a torque converter will have to do, probably the 8-speeder currently available in the second-generation Audi Q7. These being said, all we can do now is wait for the raging bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese to do its thing. On this occasion, a report alleges that the Urusis slated “to be brand's first and only plug-in hybrid.” Autocar spoke to research & development boss Maurizio Reggiani about this matter and, as per the publication, the PHEV version of the Urus “will be the only hybrid in the Lamborghini lineup and be offered alongside a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 Urus.”In other words, this report alleges that two powertrain options are in the pipeline. It should be noted, however, that this isn’t the first time the R&D boss hinted about the possibility of a plug-in hybrid variant. Around this time last year, the same publication had another talk with Reggiani.This is what he had to say back then: “In the Urus there will be a bigger luggage compartment [than those of the Huracan and Aventador], so you have the space where you can install batteries in a position that is good in principle for an SUV.” The question is, will the alleged plug-in hybrid Urus use Porsche’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 or, God forbid, a six-cylinder powerplant?Porsche made it clear, soon after it launched the new Panamera, that two performance hybrids are coming, though the automaker refused to go into further detail. The truth of the matter is, both the V6 and V8 in the second-generation Panamera are compatible with plug-in hybrid technology. Those who don’t really care about CO2 emissions and pure-electric cruising, a non-hybrid Urus will offer northwards of 600 hp from its twin-turbocharged V8 Expected to go on sale in 2018, the Lamborghini Urus isn’t likely to use the twin-clutch automatic the Volkswagen Group is so famous for. An automatic with a torque converter will have to do, probably the 8-speeder currently available in the second-generation Audi Q7. These being said, all we can do now is wait for the raging bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese to do its thing.