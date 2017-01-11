"Green Hell" Brabus 650 Is a C63 S Drift Wagon

autoevolution
11 Jan 2017
You learn something every day. For instance, this 650 horsepower drift wagon consumes just 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers. Yeah right!
I don't think painting a car green will automatically make it good for the environment. But at least it should blend into the bushes at the Nurburgring, the track after which this color is named. But considering the speed of this C63 S, it's better to keep it away from any shrubbery.

It's interesting just how little Brabus needs to deviate from the plan to make each tuning project unique. Sure, we've seen the 650 kit, but never on a green wagon. Looking under the hood, we find that the lime metallic paint might actually have come from the factory, although a complete Brabus respray is not uncommon.

The 140 hp increase comes courtesy of the Brabus PowerXtra B40S kit, which includes some fancy internals and is accompanied by the loudest exhaust you've ever heard. Thanks in part to the 820 Nm of torque, this thing will go from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h.

Although the body kit doesn't create the same excitement as a RWD C-Class estate with the power for McLaren 650S, it still gets the blood pumping in the downstairs area.

Carbon fiber is used throughout the aero package that's designed to titillate your visual senses. And it's hard to miss when all the factory pars are green and the inserts. In ou opinion, the black stripes are a bit too much, but the carbon rear diffuser is the perfect frame for those new exhaust mufflers.

The kit is complemented with a set of 20-inch Monoblock wheels with low profile tires. The suspension might be upgraded using Bilstein shocks, but that was entirely up to the customer. Brabus even went as far as to replace all the Mercedes badges on this car and painted the roof rails black.
