Ford Renews Model T Trademark

 
8 Jan 2017, 9:06 UTC
by
The Model T, as you surely know as well, is the car that made Henry Ford rich beyond his wildest dreams and the Ford Motor Company one of the biggest automakers in the world. Just about nine decades after production of the Tin Lizzie stopped, the Blue Oval continues to hold the rights to use the Model T name.
As discovered by our friends over at Ford Authority, the Dearborn-based automaker recently filed a trademark application for “Model T” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. According to the filing, the Ford Motor Company did just that on December 30, 2016, and the application is "live."

“Does that mean Mark Fields and William C. Ford, Jr. intend to bring back the Model T as a low-cost car for the masses?” Not likely, I’m afraid. As the U.S. consumer falls out of love with small vehicles and gas prices continue to be low, there’s no business case for something such as a new Ford Model T.

In all likelihood, the Ford Motor Company is just protecting its intellectual property. After all, waiving the rights to this trademark would make Henry Ford roll in his grave. Be that as it may, it should be noted that the USPTO’s website outlines that the trademark was registered for use in “automobiles.”

Produced from 1908 to 1927, more than 16.5 million units of all shapes and sizes were sold by the Ford Motor Company. The Model T is the car that revolutionized how passenger vehicles are built, as well as the car that put America on wheels. These days, the F-Series is FoMoCo’s bread and butter.

The F-Series in light- and heavy-duty flavors sold 820,799 examples last year. Thus, the full-size workhorse isn’t just America’s favorite truck, but the best-selling vehicle in the United States. For the 2018 model year, Ford redesigned the F-150 with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo diesel and a 3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6.
