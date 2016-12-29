Florida Man Dies After Jumping Into Traffic Naked And Slamming Head On Windows

A 39-year old man from Florida
was apprehended by Tampa Police after he manifested an erratic behavior on public roads.
According to witness reports, the man who was later identified as Nathan Howard Hamilton ran into traffic
without wearing clothes. He then jumped on cars, screamed, and slammed his head on windshields. The entire scene took place on Wednesday, around 5:30 am, on the Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, Florida.
Police officers apprehended the man, and eventually succeeded in spite of him resisting arrest. Once the 39-year-old Florida resident was in the back of the patrol car, he experienced what police officers described as a “medical problem.” The appropriate authorities were called, and an ambulance took Mr. Hamilton to the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. Shortly after his admission to the medical institution, he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not disclosed the cause of his death, and it is unclear why he was naked in the street. Nobody seems to know why the Florida man engaged in such a bizarre behavior, or why would he jump on cars that were driving on a public road.
According to a 911 recording published on Tampa Bay
, one of the guests of a nearby hotel called emergency services and told them that a naked man had run out of the hotel, and it was later discovered that Mr. Hamilton had booked a room within the facility.
Witnesses claim they heard screaming before he had appeared naked in front of the hotel, so whatever made him act that bizarre on the road was linked to something that occurred in his room.
After the incident had unfolded, a vehicle with the Florida man’s blood on it was found in the area, and its owner told officers that he and his passenger parked the automobile after it was hit by the 39-year-old man that struck its windshield with his head.
Police records have shown that Hamilton had been arrested 24 times in Florida
on various charges, from domestic violence to burglary and sexual assault.