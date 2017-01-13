Electric Golf GTI Is Possible, Says Volkswagen Official

While we're debating between buying a Golf GTI or a Ford Focus ST, Volkswagen is quietly mulling changing the formula completely with what might be the world's first fully electric hot hatch.





The German automaker has already tried to add electricity to the GTI, creating the



In an interview with Autocar magazine, he also stated that the



Still, the statement doesn't line up with the one Volkswagen made during the concept's reveal, which said that production would start in 2022. But as we said, a lot can happen in five years.



"EVs will become fascinating when they become affordable, are cool, sexy cars, and you will want to be seen in one. They'll be cool cars that people will want to have and be seen in," Jurgen said.



And he is absolutely right. Even though I aspire to own the hottest of hot hatchbacks, electricity could make the internal combustion engine seem outdated. Just look at the Tesla Model 3, which eclipses every other car in the $100,000 - $150,000 part of the market.



If you look at the Golf GTI from just ten years ago, it looks totally shabby, lacking torque, interior refinement, and advanced technology. And it's not like Volkswagen doesn't have enough wiggle room, as the €30,000+ price of the GTI nearly approaches Tesla Model 3 territory. The GTI soup has been simmering for over 40 years, in which time it has been garnished with luxury flavors and turbo spices. However, the hot hatch might not be able to outrun the EV trend.The German automaker has already tried to add electricity to the GTI, creating the Golf GTE . They've even tested it as a wagon, although a production model was never approved. Now, Volkswagen’s head of sales and marketing, Jurgen Stackmann, says an electric GTI could fit the company's portfolio in the not too distant future, adding that "clearly GTI fits with EVs, though."In an interview with Autocar magazine, he also stated that the I.D. Buzz concept making its Detroit debut has a far bigger chance of entering production than any other concept Microbus before it. And my god, have they made a lot of them!Still, the statement doesn't line up with the one Volkswagen made during the concept's reveal, which said that production would start in 2022. But as we said, a lot can happen in five years."EVs will become fascinating when they become affordable, are cool, sexy cars, and you will want to be seen in one. They'll be cool cars that people will want to have and be seen in," Jurgen said.And he is absolutely right. Even though I aspire to own the hottest of hot hatchbacks, electricity could make the internal combustion engine seem outdated. Just look at the Tesla Model 3, which eclipses every other car in the $100,000 - $150,000 part of the market.If you look at the Golf GTI from just ten years ago, it looks totally shabby, lacking torque, interior refinement, and advanced technology. And it's not like Volkswagen doesn't have enough wiggle room, as the €30,000+ price of the GTI nearly approaches Tesla Model 3 territory.