LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Is an Electric Mystery Machine in Detroit

 
11 Jan 2017, 9:27 UTC ·
We know that automakers don't actually want to sell electric cars because they lose money. For most, they are just a way to offset emissions and please regulators. Despite its cute retro looks, the Fiat 500e has been largely unsuccessful, but a VW Microbus probably won't be so.
Our readers have been asking about the return of the Bulli for what seems like a decade. And this time around, the concept is going to translate into a production car, says Volkswagen. We've heard that before, and a lot can happen between now and the supposed launch in 2022. But with the company selling record numbers, we are quietly optimistic.

The Microbus is usually associated with the Make Love Not War era. However, I think a parallel can also be drawn between the concept shown at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show and the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo since it also has a hippie vibe. If Warner Bros ever decides to make a big-budget live action Scooby Doo movie, and they will, they might want to call up Volkswagen for an electric bus. The baddies will never hear them coming!

The I.D. Buzz is a zero-emissions car with a large battery hidden under the entire flow, much like on the Tesla, and giving it autonomy of around 270 miles per charge. The steering wheel is nothing like you've seen before, and that's because the Bus of the future is entirely autonomous with a wheel that can retract into the dash.Don't ask us why there's a gnome doing yoga on the dash!
Volkswagen says that the Buzz will hit 60 in an about 5 seconds, and that's because all four wheels are powered by the electricity. However, the top speed is limited to 99 miles per hour.

When Scooby and the gang want to chill out, the third row can be turned into a bed, and the infotainment screen can be removed and transformed used as a tablet. Meanwhile, the middle row can be re-configured as tables for all the Scooby Snacks.

This isn't the first time we've seen such a concept from Volkswagen. But thanks to the emissions scandal, the company is motivated to put more electric cars on the table.
