Dinan S2 M2 Signature Package Takes the Baby M Car to 446 HP

North America’s premiere BMW tuner is a bit on a roll these days. In keeping with the Christmas spirit, Dinan treats BMW
M2 owners to an upgrade that ups the ante to 446 hp and 458 lb-ft.
Christened S2 M2
and priced at $10,465, this Signature Package is not exactly cheap. On the upside, Dinan assures owners that they can “expect gains of approximately 101 horsepower and 81 lb-ft of torque along with huge improvements in handling.”
The company currently offers a 10 percent discount, bringing the price down to $9,343.80 for the DCT-equipped M2.
The core part of the package is the Dinan
Big Turbo, a turbocharger with a compressor wheel that allows as much as 30 percent greater flow compared to the factory unit. This update, like every other included in the package, is 50 State emissions legal. The big turbo is controlled by the Stage 4 Dinantronics Performance Tuner, a part that doesn’t void the F87 M2
’s new car warranty.
A Dinan-specific free flow stainless exhaust system and carbon fiber cold air intake are on the menu as well, as is an adjustable coil-over suspension system with threaded collars for easy height adjustments. Body roll is kept in check by a lightweight tubular anti-roll bar, complete with urethane bushings and seven possible positions. As if these weren’t go-faster enough, the Dinan-developed rear suspension link kit one-ups the Baby M car's rather playful rear end with more precision and predictability during hard cornering
.
Last, but certainly not least, more power from the 3.0-liter inline-6
equals more heat. Hence, a dual-core intercooler rounds off this Signature Package. On the aesthetic level, the goodies Dinan has to offer as standard are an underhood plaque, a decklid badge, and a set of aluminum pedals.
