autoevolution

Dinan S2 M2 Signature Package Takes the Baby M Car to 446 HP

 
27 Dec 2016, 10:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
North America’s premiere BMW tuner is a bit on a roll these days. In keeping with the Christmas spirit, Dinan treats BMW M2 owners to an upgrade that ups the ante to 446 hp and 458 lb-ft.
Christened S2 M2 and priced at $10,465, this Signature Package is not exactly cheap. On the upside, Dinan assures owners that they can “expect gains of approximately 101 horsepower and 81 lb-ft of torque along with huge improvements in handling.” The company currently offers a 10 percent discount, bringing the price down to $9,343.80 for the DCT-equipped M2.

The core part of the package is the Dinan Big Turbo, a turbocharger with a compressor wheel that allows as much as 30 percent greater flow compared to the factory unit. This update, like every other included in the package, is 50 State emissions legal. The big turbo is controlled by the Stage 4 Dinantronics Performance Tuner, a part that doesn’t void the F87 M2’s new car warranty.

A Dinan-specific free flow stainless exhaust system and carbon fiber cold air intake are on the menu as well, as is an adjustable coil-over suspension system with threaded collars for easy height adjustments. Body roll is kept in check by a lightweight tubular anti-roll bar, complete with urethane bushings and seven possible positions. As if these weren’t go-faster enough, the Dinan-developed rear suspension link kit one-ups the Baby M car's rather playful rear end with more precision and predictability during hard cornering

Last, but certainly not least, more power from the 3.0-liter inline-6 equals more heat. Hence, a dual-core intercooler rounds off this Signature Package. On the aesthetic level, the goodies Dinan has to offer as standard are an underhood plaque, a decklid badge, and a set of aluminum pedals.

 

An early #christmas present for all you #M2 owners out there. #dinan #dinandifference #bmw

A photo posted by Dinan Engineering (@dinancars) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

BMW M2 Dinan S2 M2 BMW tuning F87 Dinan turbo
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

BMW M235i79
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77