Diesel-powered Chevrolet Cruze Fuel Economy Could Be Better Than 50 MPG Highway

Despite the whole Volkswagen Dieselgate
fiasco and Fiat Chrysler’s FCAgate
, the diesel engine is getting steadily popular in the United States. General Motors knows this, which is why the Chevrolet Cruze will soon be available with a diesel.
A member of the GM Medium Diesel engine family, the Opel-developed 1.6-liter CDTi EcoTec is all-aluminum, and it’s dubbed “Whisper Diesel”
in Europe. In the Opel Astra, the said engine is available in three flavors: single-turbo with 110 PS, single-turbo with 136 PS, and twin-turbo with 160 PS. The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze
, meanwhile, will get it with 137 ponies and 240 pound-feet.
According to Mark Reuss, the product development chief over at General Motors, fuel economy for the oil-chugging Cruze will probably “start with a 5,”
alluding to the fact 50 miles per gallon are doable in terms of highway driving. In other words, the first non-hybrid passenger vehicle on sale in the United States to hit 50 mpg or more since the Honda CRX HF
. The 1987 model year was rated 51 mpg highway, which is astonishing when you think about it.
Speaking to Automotive News
on the sidelines of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Reuss let it slip that the Cruze Diesel will go on sale this spring. At the present moment, the Cruze Diesel in both sedan and hatchback flavors is waiting for EPA certification. In terms of cog-swapping, a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed automatic transmission will have to make do.
By comparison, the old Cruze Diesel was capable of 44 mpg highway, whereas the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 1.4L Turbo with the six-speed automatic is good for 40 mpg highway. The 1.6-liter turbo diesel engine will be offered, in due time, in the all-new-for-2018 Chevrolet Equinox and 2018 GMC Terrain. It’s also worth noting that the Toyota Prius
, which is a hybrid, is EPA-rated 50 miles per gallon highway. The Prius Eco is capable of 53 mpg highway.