Clean-Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Fully Shaved Rear End, Turbofan Wheels

With the exception of certain drivers who adore the way their 911s look when covered in dirt, GT3 RS drivers love their cars clean. However, it seems some people take this to a whole new level, as proven by the Rennsport Neunelfer we have here.





Heck, even the engine compartment lid has been given a shaved treatment - actually, this looks like a standard 911 lid.



Then we have the wheels, which appear to be a fashionable take on the turbofan take that came to life on the racetrack back in the 70s - we'll tip out helmets to



Alas, we can't peek inside the car, so we'll have to make due with talking about the white roll cage being a fitting accessory. And this is where things get a bit confusing.



You see, without its rear wing, this



Sure, the



Who knows? Perhaps the owner of this Porscha likes to bring the car back to its factory state when hitting the track, if he has such habits. After all, switching between engine compartment lids would be enough to achieve that effect. For this particular example of the rear-engined couple, the title above goes way deeper than a wash could. While we've shown you wingless GT3 RS units on multiple occasions, this car has also lost its wing mounts.Heck, even the engine compartment lid has been given a shaved treatment - actually, this looks like a standard 911 lid.Then we have the wheels, which appear to be a fashionable take on the turbofan take that came to life on the racetrack back in the 70s - we'll tip out helmets to Aaron Chung Photography for this shot.Alas, we can't peek inside the car, so we'll have to make due with talking about the white roll cage being a fitting accessory. And this is where things get a bit confusing.You see, without its rear wing, this Porsche 911 GT3 RS obviously loses quite a lot of its downforce - keep in mind that the wing can deliver up to 485 lbs (220 kg) of downforce, while the nose of the vehicle and its overall profile bring 240 lbs (110 kg) of high-speed cornering aids . So, is this Rennsport animal still as sweet to hoon on the track?Sure, the Porsche 911 R follows a similar all-clean recipe, but the limited edition packs an underbody diffuser that's not present on the car we see here - you can check out the images to your right if you want to see a stock-looking GT3 RS.Who knows? Perhaps the owner of this Porscha likes to bring the car back to its factory state when hitting the track, if he has such habits. After all, switching between engine compartment lids would be enough to achieve that effect.