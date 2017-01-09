Chevrolet Presents the 2018 Traverse, New Model Offers Best-In-Class Cargo Space

On the grounds of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the golden bowtie lifted the veils off what can be described as a vehicle designed to fit today’s family. Cue the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse
, a mid-sized SUV with seating for eight and 98.5 cu.ft. of cargo space.
The Traverse
as we know it is rather long in the tooth. Introduced in 2008 for the 2009 model year, General Motors has finally killed it off to make way for the second-generation Traverse. Mind you, the new kid on the block is smaller than its predecessor in terms of vehicle segment: full-size vs. mid-size.
Be that as it may, the 2018 Traverse is a case of “win some, lose some.”
From the ground up, including the GM C1XX platform, the second-generation Traverse plays the space card as masterfully as possible. Eight comfortable seats, best-in-class
third-row legroom, best-in-class passenger volume, and best-in-class cargo capacity are but a few of this crossover’s plus points.
Exterior design isn’t too shabby either. In my eyes, the revamped Traverse appears to be made from the same mold as its smaller brother, the Equinox
. From the dual-port grille to the D-Optic LED headlamps that come as standard on High Country and Premier models, the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse certainly looks the part for what is, in essence, a versatile family hauler.
On the technical front, customers are offered with two engine choices: 3.6-liter LGX V6
and 2.0-liter LTG L4. Those are the same units as found under the hood of the Cadillac XT5. Both engines are coupled to a nine-speed transmission, and both can be had in front- or all-wheel-drive. The FWD
V6 is said to drink an estimated 25 miles per gallon highway, yet support 5,000 pounds worth of trailering capacity when properly equipped for the job.
“The all-new Traverse offers the ultimate in style and convenience for the segment, with the versatility customers need and a thoughtful, spacious design they’ll love,”
declared Alan Batey, the president of GM North America and global brand chief of Chevrolet
. “It’s the mid-size SUV designed to help keep you safe, comfortable and connected,”
he concluded.