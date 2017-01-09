autoevolution

Chevrolet Presents the 2018 Traverse, New Model Offers Best-In-Class Cargo Space

 
9 Jan 2017, 10:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On the grounds of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the golden bowtie lifted the veils off what can be described as a vehicle designed to fit today’s family. Cue the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, a mid-sized SUV with seating for eight and 98.5 cu.ft. of cargo space.
The Traverse as we know it is rather long in the tooth. Introduced in 2008 for the 2009 model year, General Motors has finally killed it off to make way for the second-generation Traverse. Mind you, the new kid on the block is smaller than its predecessor in terms of vehicle segment: full-size vs. mid-size.

Be that as it may, the 2018 Traverse is a case of “win some, lose some.” From the ground up, including the GM C1XX platform, the second-generation Traverse plays the space card as masterfully as possible. Eight comfortable seats, best-in-class third-row legroom, best-in-class passenger volume, and best-in-class cargo capacity are but a few of this crossover’s plus points.

Exterior design isn’t too shabby either. In my eyes, the revamped Traverse appears to be made from the same mold as its smaller brother, the Equinox. From the dual-port grille to the D-Optic LED headlamps that come as standard on High Country and Premier models, the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse certainly looks the part for what is, in essence, a versatile family hauler.

On the technical front, customers are offered with two engine choices: 3.6-liter LGX V6 and 2.0-liter LTG L4. Those are the same units as found under the hood of the Cadillac XT5. Both engines are coupled to a nine-speed transmission, and both can be had in front- or all-wheel-drive. The FWD V6 is said to drink an estimated 25 miles per gallon highway, yet support 5,000 pounds worth of trailering capacity when properly equipped for the job.

“The all-new Traverse offers the ultimate in style and convenience for the segment, with the versatility customers need and a thoughtful, spacious design they’ll love,” declared Alan Batey, the president of GM North America and global brand chief of Chevrolet. “It’s the mid-size SUV designed to help keep you safe, comfortable and connected,” he concluded.


2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Chevrolet Traverse crossover Chevrolet turbo V6
press release
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72