autoevolution

Car Most at Risk of Being Stolen In the UK Is the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

 
28 Dec 2016, 17:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Car crime is far from being a new concept. Back in the olden days, horses were very prized among felons, but the advent of the motor vehicle changed the horse’s fate for the better.
This turn of events, however, spells trouble for car owners from all walks of life. In the United Kingdom, for example, the perennial German sports car with its engine mounted in the rear is most at risk of being stolen, apparently.

As per data crunched by MyCarCheck.com, owners of the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S are recommended to keep their cars close because 1 in 6 registrations checked with the DVLA in 2016 returns a stolen warning.

The second nameplate most at risk of being stolen is Mercedes-Benz CLC 220 CDI Sport Auto. Don’t ask why. In third place, the Range Rover Evoque Dynamics D4A also happens to be pretty popular with the baddies.

UK Cars with the highest percentage of stolen warnings in 2016 also include the Honda Jazz SE CVT and the Ford Fiesta Zetec, two cute hatchbacks regular people drive to work and to the shops to get a carton of milk.

“It should come as no surprise that the cars most at risk of being stolen in 2016 are prestige models. They are desirable to used car buyers and targeted by car thieves due to the profit potential,” said Roger Powell, the head honcho of MyCayCheck.com. All things considered, he has a point.

Other than this somewhat curious ranking, the cited website also reveals that car crime is on the rise in the United Kingdom. In the period from April 2015 to March 2016, 80,047 cars were reported stolen, making for an 8% rise compared to the same period from 2014 to 2015. More worryingly, these numbers don’t include cars stolen during house burglaries or by asset fraud.

On that note, here's a question: how do you protect your car from theft?
Porsche 911 Ford Fiesta mercedes-benz clc Honda Jazz Range Rover Evoque UK study
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86