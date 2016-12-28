Car Most at Risk of Being Stolen In the UK Is the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Car crime
is far from being a new concept. Back in the olden days, horses were very prized among felons, but the advent of the motor vehicle changed the horse’s fate for the better.
This turn of events, however, spells trouble for car owners from all walks of life. In the United Kingdom, for example, the perennial German sports car
with its engine mounted in the rear is most at risk of being stolen, apparently.
As per data crunched by MyCarCheck.com
, owners of the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S are recommended to keep their cars close because 1 in 6 registrations checked with the DVLA in 2016 returns a stolen warning.
The second nameplate most at risk of being stolen is Mercedes-Benz CLC
220 CDI
Sport Auto. Don’t ask why. In third place, the Range Rover Evoque
Dynamics D4A also happens to be pretty popular with the baddies.
UK Cars with the highest percentage of stolen warnings in 2016 also include the Honda Jazz SE CVT
and the Ford Fiesta
Zetec, two cute hatchbacks regular people drive to work and to the shops to get a carton of milk.
“It should come as no surprise that the cars most at risk of being stolen in 2016 are prestige models. They are desirable to used car buyers and targeted by car thieves due to the profit potential,”
said Roger Powell, the head honcho of MyCayCheck.com. All things considered, he has a point.
Other than this somewhat curious ranking, the cited website also reveals that car crime is on the rise in the United Kingdom
. In the period from April 2015 to March 2016, 80,047 cars were reported stolen, making for an 8% rise compared to the same period from 2014 to 2015. More worryingly, these numbers don’t include cars stolen during house burglaries or by asset fraud.
On that note, here's a question: how do you protect your car from theft?