Camping Freak LaFerrari Has a Tent On Its Roof in This Unorthodox Rendering

 
30 Jan 2017, 12:03 UTC
by
Many years after the genre came to be, hypercars are still hopelessly impractical and yet it seems things are now changing, albeit only at a virtual level. Purists should look away at this point, as we're about to dive into a LaFerrari-altering tale.
The rendering we're bringing you today reveals what happened if a LaF owner decided to turn his gas-electric Fezza into a... camping machine.

Pixel master Rain Prisk decided to digitally abduct a Maranello halo car, transforming the Prancing Horse in a manner that will easily make purists loose their cool.

The LaFerrari has been given the full nature conquest treatment, starting with beadlock wheels and rugged terrain-savvy tires. The newfound ground clearance of the thing can easily put many SUVs to shame, while the push bar and the winch up front mean this Ferrari clearly states its intentions.

Nevertheless, the most striking piece of kit the Ferrari was gifted with is the tent sitting on top of the car - As somebody who's spent a few nights in such a tent, I can tell you the experience of sharing a night with your vehicle in this fashion is nothing short of memorable.

And thanks to the massive LED light bar, this black LaF certainly isn't afraid of the dark and it seems it wants its occupants to share this feeling.

If the trip-savvy treatment you see here seems familiar, it might be thanks to the similar renderings we delivered last week, with those images using the Porsche 918 Spyder and the McLaren P1 as starting points.

At this point, some of you may want to know a how real-world supercar/hypercar camping trip looks like. Well, you should know things can easily get out of hand, which is how we end up with adventures such as a Pagani Zonda drifting in the snow.
