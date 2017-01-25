911 R, Aventador SV, GTC4Lusso, Zonda Go Drifting In Italian Alps Instagram Trip

Some of you will look at the image above and wonder if this is pure Photoshop fantasy. Well, to answer that question, we could, for instance, focus on the patterns in the snow surrounding the exquisite beasts in the pic.
As you can see, the circular patterns aren't exactly what you'd call a product of nature - yes, ladies and gentlemen drivers, we're talking about a Ferrari GTC4Lusso, a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster (top-down bonus), as well as a Porsche 911 R that went drifting. And that's not all.
This photo, which comes from GF Williams
, gives us an idea of the event that took place in a recent Instagram trip that took place in the Italian Alps.
At leat two famous Instagramers, namely powerslidelover and gregb.23 took their toys out to play in Cortina d'Ampezzo. As we mentioned above, there were also other toys involved.
And if a G63 6x6
is the kind of contraption you'd expect to find in such a trip, a Pagani Zonda Nero is quite the opposite. In fact, as you'll be able to see in one the pieces of footage below, the Zonda's tires mean the naturally aspirated wonder is forced to go sliding at amusingly low speeds.
If you're familiar with the kind of adventures the said social media labels like to engage in, you won't be surprised by the fact that most of their slip angle stunts took place on the street - when was the last time you saw a 911 R
going fully sideways on a mountain road?
That's right - the GTC4Lusso
and the Affalterbach six-wheeler are dressed in the same color, but while the Maranello machine comes with a glossy finish, the Green Panzer, as the outlandish bed bearer has been nicknamed, features a matte wrap.
If you're reading this and thinking about getting your supercar out of the garage despite the white landscape, wonder no more - grab the keys and go for a slippery ride.
My cars are so used to powerslides that I can do donuts without using my hands #Lamborghini #AventadorSvRoadster with @nicolodega @gfwilliams
@GFWilliams said he wouldn't fall out so @nicolodega wanted to make sure it was safe. #SafetyFirst #GTC4Lusso #Ferrari #car #cars #supercar #instacar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #exoticcar #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #gtspirit #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover
Some backstage footage of the photo shoot with @gfwilliams, turns out the #GTC4Lusso is a great camera car. #F12TDF #Ferrari @nicolodega
You don't always need a 4x4 on the snow... but you have to be prepared to be constantly sideways #Porsche #911R
Snowy days are not so bad! ❄️ #Pagani #ZondaNero @powerslidelover 'ing
Do you think the #GreenPanzer can fly?! ✈ Great 📸 by: @gfwilliams @nicolodega
