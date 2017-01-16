autoevolution
BMW X7 Could Get Coupe-Styled Big Brother, It Might Be Named X8

 
The worldwide SUV craze has made many automakers develop various models for this class, which are placed in different segments when size is concerned.
In BMW’s case, the Bavarian brand started off with the X5. It was considered inappropriate back when it was first launched, in spite of the fact that Mercedes-Benz had a competing model on the market one year ahead of the launch of the first X5.

Back then, the rivalry was simple, as Mercedes-Benz had the M-Class, while BMW had the X5. There was also a Range Rover on the market, which was not as big and over-the-top as you can find one today.

Even since the early 2000s, BMW and Mercedes-Benz concluded that both SUVs were popular on the market, and they quickly began work on new derivatives. BMW soon launched the X3, which was based on a 3 Series Touring platform, while Mercedes-Benz did not rush into the segment, but eventually increased its portfolio with SUVs of all shapes and sizes.

The battle between Mercedes-Benz and BMW in the crossover segment is still going strong, and Audi is up there with them to catch its competitors with their guard down. Lexus and Infiniti continued the assault, but the German brands are still going strong.

With the upcoming X7, BMW is set to launch its largest SUV ever, but Mercedes-Benz already has a competitor in that part of the market. The brand from Stuttgart is already experimenting with the idea of an even more luxurious crossover, which is expected to have the Mercedes-Maybach name.

While BMW has not ventured that far into SUV land, the Bavarian brand might be interested in applying the “X6 recipe” to the next product in its crossover lineup. In other words, BMW could build a SAC (Sport Activity Coupe) based on the X7, which has all the chances in the world of being named X8.

The BMW X8 will not come too soon, as it is expected somewhere in 2020. The coupe-styled crossover could be marketed as a luxury version of the X7, and it might have individual seats in the back row. The X7 LCI is supposed to come ahead of the X8.
