BMW Sues California Company For Selling Counterfeit Products With Its Logo

BMW
has sued a company from California
for trademark and design patent infringement.
The Bavarian automaker has discovered that a company called Mazz Auto Group used BMW’s trademarked name and logos on counterfeit
products. The merchandise includes wheels, along with other parts that have been counterfeit.
BMW has asked for a jury trial, and the representatives of the German company have requested $2 million per counterfeit mark, along with damages, profits, attorneys’ fees, and further relief that may bee deemed justifiable by the court.
BMW’s filing for the lawsuit informs the court that the defendants own and operate an online website where they sell and promote counterfeit car rims, center caps, and badges, WIPR
notes.
A physical store also existed, and "Mazz Autosport" even sold products on Craigslist. The products that the plaintiff is referring bears BMW trademarks and design patents, which means that the defendants sold “replica wheels
.”
We have spoken on the topic of “replica” wheels
before, and we think it is time to explain the concept once again. Every time someone buys a set of those “replica” rims, he or she is putting themselves and others at risk.
Furthermore, no performance improvements will come after the fitment of the new wheels, because they are not made using the best solutions developed by the original manufacturer.
Instead, they are "cast alloy" wheels of unverified quality, which may crack or break under pressure. From there, the vehicle is just one small step away from an accident that may lead to the injury of its occupants or other road users, and death should not be ruled out as one of the potential outcomes of this kind of incident.
A “replica” wheel is nothing more than a plagiarized design, which is made by cutting corners and skimping out on essential parts of the manufacturing process.
Avoid fake wheels
at all costs, as it is better to ride safely on “steelies” than to risk the safety of your vehicle for a cheap pair of rims that are “just as good as the real ones, bro.
” No, they are not, because fake wheels will never be as strong
and as light as the original model.