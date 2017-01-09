Beginner’s Short Guide On Motorcycle Repair Tool Basics

Although motorcycles are simpler machines than cars, you’ll still need a complete set of tools to perform maintenance or more complex repairs. I’m not going to cover electronic diagnosis tools since motorcycle makers don’t have a standard CAN bus and each manufacturer has its own plug and special equipment.I’m going to cover the most important tools you’ll be needing to perform easy tasks such as oil and filter replacement, chain tightening and cleaning, brake pads/disk replacement and such.First of all, get yourself a toolbox to put everything in. It doesn’t have to be expensive, just grab any metal box on wheels with several drawers to keep things organized. Knowing where all your tools helps a lot in the process, believe me.Next, you’ll need a set of tubular wrenches, screwdriver bits, and ratchets. These will usually come as a set, and basically, the higher the price, the more durable they will be. Spend according to your wallet.A set of fixed wrenches and standard screwdrivers will sometimes come in handy, but at first, the set above should be enough. However, don’t forget to put a set of pliers on the list. You don't need anything fancy but make sure it comes with at least a needle-nose one to reach and grab small stuff.One small ball-peen hammer should do the trick when you have to dislodge stubborn parts, but make sure you also have a rubber-mallet around in case you need to hammer surfaces you shouldn’t damage.Motorcycle stands are a must so make sure you get sturdy ones that also fit your bike. For example, motorcycles with a single-sided swingarm can’t use a standard rear stand.Another thing you should have is an oil filter wrench. From my experience, those using a chain construction tend to work better, but if your filter is stuck, prepare for ripped casings and oil spillages everywhere as the metal will bite on metal pretty hard.These should be enough for you to get your hands dirty in the weekend. The list can grow forever if you plan on making a living out of motorcycle repairing. For more details and a visual guide on the tools, I have also attached this short video below.