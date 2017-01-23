autoevolution

Austrian Company Makes Electric G-Class, Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets To Drive It

 
Kriesel Electric has unveiled a converted version of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class that has become an EV.
Due to the size of the German off-roader, the company managed to squeeze larger batteries under its hood and body panels, and the result is a total capacity of 80 kWh, which is sufficient for a “realistic electric range” of 300 kilometers (183 miles). At the same time, its acceleration time from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) is 5.6 seconds, without affecting off-road capabilities in any way.

The entire setup weighs 510 kilograms (1,124 lbs), which is more than the power unit of the G350d, but it comes with zero tailpipe emissions, so that should outweigh the downsides.

Its creators claim that the top speed of this vehicle is 183 km/h (113 mph), while its electric powertrain generates an output of 490 HP. The batteries can be fast-charged to 80% of their capacity in just 25 minutes, which is reasonable for an electric car in 2017.

While the main gearbox was eliminated, the electric engines were linked to the transfer gearbox. The described modification signifies the fact that the Gelandewagen continues to have a low-range function even on electric power.

It is unclear at this time if Kreisel's electric G-Class was a one-off or just the start of a larger project. We believe the latter is the likely option, but it is hard to tell at this moment.

This project was started from an idea of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former Governor of California. He was also the personality chosen to unveil the world’s first electric G-Class, which he got to drive in prototype form. The star of the Terminator franchise was enthusiastic about the creation, which he will drive in Los Angeles as soon as it arrives on U.S. soil.

Kreisel has not disclosed the price of this conversion, but it will not be cheap to modify a Mercedes-Benz G-Class into an electric vehicle with almost 500 HP on tap. If you happen to be a movie star and real estate mogul, this might not be a problem.

