2020 Ford Bronco Will Be Body-On-Frame, To Share Platform With 2019 Ford Ranger

There’s an all-new Bronco
in the pipeline for the model year 2020 and, as you’ll find out, it will be very similar to the 2019 Ford Ranger. I am excited, you’re excited too, even O.J. Simpson might be excited to hear this, so let’s get down to business.
As you might have heard by now, Ford confirmed during the 2017 Detroit Auto Show
that the all-new Bronco will be a “no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city.”
So to speak, it'll be as tough and as capable off-road as you expect it to be.
The next-generation model will be manufactured by Ford
at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, just like the 2019 Ranger will. Considering that both are mid-size vehicles and both will be built in the same place, it’s pretty obvious that they’ll also share their underpinnings. Need any more clues?
Here’s Mike Levine, the Blue Oval’s product communications manager for North America: “The all-new Ford Bronco will be body-on-frame.”
Don’t know about you, but this is sufficient proof for me to believe that the Bronco
and Ranger
will share their chassis/oily bits like two brothers sharing their toys.
Question: what SUV
shares its backbone with the Ranger?
Observe the featured image closely. Yup, that’s the Ford Everest
, a body-on-frame sport utility vehicle built on the platform of the T6-generation Ranger
the United States doesn’t get. With those looks and seating for seven, you could say that it’s a proper family hauler as well. If my intuition doesn’t fail me, that’s the same recipe the Ford Motor Company’s North American division will use to adapt the 2019 Ranger into the 2020 Bronco.
The Bronco is expected to share its engines with the 2019 Ranger
. Most likely candidates include the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT from the F-150 and the 2.3-liter EcoBoost from the current Explorer. A turbo diesel could also be made available. The F-150’s 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6
and the Transit’s 3.2-liter Power Stroke V6 could to the trick if Ford can make a case for a diesel.
On that note, the 2020 Ford Bronco will be sold in places outside of the United States of America.
As per the Ford Motor Company, the next-generation Bronco is “one of five all-new global utilities coming by 2020.”