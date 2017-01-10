2018 Kia Stinger Looks Like a Porsche Panamera in Nardo Gray Paint

Back in 2011, Kia showed a rear-wheel drive sedan concept called the GT. For a while, it looked like it was never going to happen. But we are looking the Stinger in the eyes at the Detroit Auto Show, and it's even better than expected.





Granted, it lacks the concept's less practical features, like rear suicide doors and cameras for mirrors. But if I could afford it, this would be the first Kia on my shopping list. Heck, I like it more than most BMWs and Mercs.



Many people have said the Stinger looks like a Porsche, and with the trunk opened, it's even more evident. From the quad exhaust to the racy alloy wheels, designers apparently didn't want to pull any punches.



For all you posers out there, Kia has prepared a base engine, which is a 2-liter turbo. But if you want the sporty body kit and the red Brembo brakes, the top 3.3-liter twin turbo V6 should be ordered.



In both cases, an 8-speed automatic gearbox takes care of business. Did we mention there's a mechanical limited slip differential installed? But if you're not crazy about drifting your sports sedan, Kia will also offer an AWD system that's similar to the one in the



Kia brought out three production cars, all painted in powerful colors. My personal is the gray, which might be inspired by the famous Nardo Gray that Audi uses. Of course, Kia has plenty of flat gray concepts, so we can't accuse them of copycating.