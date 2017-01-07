2018 Genesis G80 Sport Combines Black Paint With G90's Twin-Turbo V6

The G80 is The Genesis, the car that carried the name before Hyundai split its luxury brand off. For 2018, the whole range has updates, but we'd walk straight past the G80 5.0 Ultimate
and look at the new G80 Sport.
The new grille really does it for me. Without it and all those changes made to the trim, this would still look like the Hyundai Genesis from a few years ago.
We showed you a few photos of the G80 Sport when it was revealed. But Hyundai needs something fancy to show at the Detroit Auto Show, and it decided a black frock was perfect for the occasion. White might be the most popular color right now, but this looks like a really expensive piano or Darth Vader's suit.
Of course, the mesh grill would be boastful were it not for the G80 Sport's twin-turbo 3.3-litre direct-injected V6. It produces the same 365hp and 376 lb-ft as in the G90
and comes with the eight-speed automatic developed in-house by Hyundai.
That much torque is bound to make the experience interesting, but the regular Genesis sedan was no slouch either, thanks to its 420 horsepower, 383 lb-ft 5.0-liter V8 engine.
Perhaps Hyundai doesn't want to make a full-fledged performance sedan until the N brand takes off. But aside from the new engines, the G80 Sport has other party tricks. Both the suspension and the gearbox have been re-tuned. The infuriating part of this photo gallery is that the interior hasn't been covered, so we can't share the supposed carbon fiber dash trim. The G80 Sport is also supposed to have either black or gray leather, and a black microfiber suede headliner.
Caspian Black is only one of several colors available, which also include Polar Ice and Sevilla Red (both exclusive to the 3.3T model), Casablanca White, and Himalayan Gray. The G80 Sport goes on sale this spring.