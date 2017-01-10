2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Goes Official With 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

Ford F-150 Raptor what now? Thanks to Honda
, even a minivan can be equipped with the automotive industry’s biggest trending topic: the 10-speed automatic transmission. Beyond that, the all-new Odyssey is more spacious and tech-savvy than ever.
Introduced at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show with great pomp and circumstance, the fifth-generation Odyssey
makes use of an all-new 10-speed automatic designed with refinement in mind. The cog swapper will be produced in Tallapoosa, Georgia. The 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 engine and the Odyssey per se, meanwhile, will be made at the automaker’s plant in Lincoln, Alabama.
Speaking of the engine, the six-cylinder unit produces 280 hp (SAE), which is 32 horsepower more than before. Lower trim levels will make do with a familiar 9-speeder
while the 10-speeder is reserved for more lavish models.
EX and above trims ship, from the get-go, with niceties that include a 7-inch color TFT driver’s meter, as well as the so-called Honda Sensing suite of safety features. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Road Departure Mitigation. Also on the safety front, the Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure is designed so that the next-gen Odyssey will be rated 5 stars overall in the NHTSA's New Car Assessment Program and Top Safety Pick+
by the IIHS.
"This new Odyssey raises the stakes for family-friendly packaging, performance and technology in the minivan segment,"
commented John Mendel, the executive vice president of American Honda Motor. "In all aspects of its design, the new Odyssey is made to keep every member of the family happy, no matter the seating position, no matter the destination,"
he added.
Honda’s 2018 Odyssey has two best-in-class accolades it wants its customers to know about: EPA gas mileage
and rear cargo area. More information on the all-new Odyssey is available in the release attached below the video.