2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Spotted in Detroit Traffic

Back in 2014, we invited
you all to go stalk SRT, as Dodge's muscle division is always ready to deliver go-fast surprises. Well, it seems there's no need for that, as the Mopar engineers are offering us their future goodies on a plate. And by plate, we mean the Detroit pavement, since that's where the almost-here Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been spotted.
Thanks to an Instagram video that showed up yesterday, we can see a Challenger that seems to pack all the mods we've seen on the Demons featured in the Fast and Furious reveal
, making efforts to drive around casually.
We're not kidding about the efforts made by the Demon's driver - as the Instagram post explains, the muscle monster slowed down as soon as the guy behind the wheel noticed the car was under surveillance.
Frankly, we should've seen the Demon coming and we're not even talking about the spyshots
that brought us the first sighting of the widebody prototypes last year, when the ADR (American Drag Racer) name was still on the table.
Instead, we're talking about the facile manner in which the tuners extracted serious extra ponies out of the blown 6.2-liter motor, with a pulley upgrade a few other small tweaks being enough to make for a noticeable gym visit.
Speaking of the muscle machine's factory-blown heart, we could see the HEMI unit gaining a specific ECU
map for race gas, as this is yet another aftermarket touch many tuned Hellcats
receive en route to the drag strip.
Dodge is still playing the teasing game, so the only solid tech aspect we've been offered so far has to do with the SRT Demon losing over 200 lbs (make that 90 kg).
The 2018 Dodge
Challenger SRT Demon has been confirmed to bow at the New York Auto Show in April, but you could always wake up to an early release, so be prepared to catch your jaw.
