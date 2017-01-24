autoevolution

2018 BMW Z5 Prototype Spied in Production Trim, Roadster May Be Last Of Its Kind

 
After spying the future BMW Z5 and fifth-gen Toyota Supra non-identical twins on tons of occasion, the time has finally come for the Bavarian prototypes to move to the pre-production body phase, leaving the early test mules behind. We can thank the 2018 Z5 tester in the images to your right for this, which takes us closer to the actual design of the roadster.
Sure, the massive camo is still present, but we can now zoom in on the production rear end of the Z5, with the taillights and the apron, square-styling tailpipes included, being the most visible elements.

We'll remind you that the BMW-Toyota sportscar partnership means the Japanese automaker will deliver the fifth generation of the Supra in coupe form, while BMW is set to stick to the roadster formula.

Thus, the Z5 will leave the folding metallic top of the Z4 behind, which should also be a hint on the fact that the future model will get closer to the overly direct driving experience provided by the Z3.The big picture (spoiler alert: this is not necessarily a pretty one)
Having discussed the Z5, we can't help but look forward to the next steps in the Bavarian automaker's compact open-top story. Alas, this part of the roadster market brings an uncertain future and, if the sales predictions continue to spell pessimism, the Z5 might be the last of its kind.

The 2018 BMW Z5, which could be introduced by the end of the year, will see its initial engine line-up involving at least two units, namely a 252 hp turbo-four, as well as a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (Bimmer fans call this B58 and here's an example of the 340 hp mill's abilities).

Talking to autocar, Ian Robertson, BMW's sales and marketing helm man, mentioned the ever-thinner ice on this side of the market: "[Due to the sales predictions] we’re extending our roadster lifecycles and looking at joint ventures, such as [the one involving] Toyota,”

One aspect that could boost sales is practicality, with more and more customers seeking a complete approach these days. And this is one aspect of the Z5 we're looking forward to discover.
