Volkswagen says that most of the engines for the European version of the Golf 7.5 are now available. While we don't think that's true, at least they have an entry-level 1.0 TSI to back the claim of affordability.





Even on the base Trendline model, the engine you want to order is the 110 PS version of the 1.0 TSI because its 200 Nm makes it feel less sluggish. The fuel consumption is the same. However, the price is increased to €19,625, which is a real bummer!



The entry-level price of the new edition is staying constant, even though the base version now includes the Composition Colour infotainment system (6.5-inch color display), newly designed full-LED tail lights and an upgraded interior as standard. A new feature in the compact class is gesture control of the Discover Pro infotainment system (with a 9.2-inch touchscreen in button-free tablet style).



In other Golf facelift news, the 2.0 TDI is now also available with 4Motion. It's available from €29,600 as a hatch or €30,750 in Variant flavor. Today, Volkswagen revealed the the



Weirdly, even though the German company promised a new 1.5 TSI, the 1.4 is still being used, presumably with its normal turbocharger as well. In the Available from €17,850, this version of the updated hatch only produces 85 PS and 175 Nm of torque. We talked about it before; it's the engine nobody buys buy Volkswagen uses to get people into the dealership.Even on the base Trendline model, the engine you want to order is the 110 PS version of the 1.0 TSI because its 200 Nm makes it feel less sluggish. The fuel consumption is the same. However, the price is increased to €19,625, which is a real bummer!The entry-level price of the new edition is staying constant, even though the base version now includes the Composition Colour infotainment system (6.5-inch color display), newly designed full-LED tail lights and an upgraded interior as standard. A new feature in the compact class is gesture control of the Discover Pro infotainment system (with a 9.2-inch touchscreen in button-free tablet style).In other Golf facelift news, the 2.0is now also available with 4Motion. It's available from €29,600 as a hatch or €30,750 in Variant flavor. Today, Volkswagen revealed the the updated Golf R two , so the range is nearly complete. All that's missing, unless we are mistaken, is the GTD diesel performance model and perhaps the Alltrack. There's also a new GTI with 10 extra horsepower, but the Performance Pack isn't available yet.Weirdly, even though the German company promised a new 1.5 TSI, the 1.4 is still being used, presumably with its normal turbocharger as well. In the configurator , both Comfortline and Highline 2017 Golfs are also with the 125 or 150 PS versions of the 1.4 TSI turbo. Optionally, you could order the 2.0 TDI with 150 PS, a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG. The 1.6 TDI is new, slightly more efficient and also fitted with both types of gearbox.