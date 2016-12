Volkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as Variant

They've also released a handful of photos depicting both a 3-door Golf R hatchback and the Variant wagon model. They share the same updated features which are similar but not identical to the 2017 R-Line package that made the gold car look so scrumptious during the launch. The front has new headlights, of course, plus a much-revised bumper defined by the shiny piece of black trim designed to look like a racing car's.We have to admit that it looks less understated but nowhere near the A45 levels of aero lunacy. VW might have done something to the rear diffuser, but only a total anorak will be able to notice. The LED taillights are the only changes we can mention for sure.The manual version of the car costs €40,675 before any options (or the 5-door body) are added. Its 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time stays the same at 5.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the automatic version has switched to a 7-speed DSG, which has a two-fold benefit. First, fuel economy is up to a liter better than on the manual, also dropping CO2 emissions by 20 grams.Secondly, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint is dealt with in 4.6 seconds compared to 4.9. Priced from €42,675 before options, the new R is one of the most expensive hot hatchbacks sold in Europe.But wait, it gets worse. The 2017 Golf R Variant, which is DSG-only, costs €44,800. I wouldn't exactly call it a popular model, but people in Germany are definitely buying some.The options list is typically long. We like that it's available with a bright color called Turmeric Yellow (€715). The standard wheels are great, but if you want the 19-inch ones in these photos, it will set you back €815. Add in the obligatory 5-door body for €900, and you're left with a very expensive Golf that should become outdated in four years when the next generation arrives.