autoevolution

Volkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as Variant

 
22 Dec 2016, 15:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Golf R has finally got the powertrain from the Audi S3 facelift, which is a slightly tweaked 2.0 TSI with 310 PS and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque on overboost.
They've also released a handful of photos depicting both a 3-door Golf R hatchback and the Variant wagon model. They share the same updated features which are similar but not identical to the 2017 R-Line package that made the gold car look so scrumptious during the launch.

The front has new headlights, of course, plus a much-revised bumper defined by the shiny piece of black trim designed to look like a racing car's.

We have to admit that it looks less understated but nowhere near the A45 levels of aero lunacy. VW might have done something to the rear diffuser, but only a total anorak will be able to notice. The LED taillights are the only changes we can mention for sure.

The manual version of the car costs €40,675 before any options (or the 5-door body) are added. Its 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time stays the same at 5.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the automatic version has switched to a 7-speed DSG, which has a two-fold benefit. First, fuel economy is up to a liter better than on the manual, also dropping CO2 emissions by 20 grams.

Secondly, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint is dealt with in 4.6 seconds compared to 4.9. Priced from €42,675 before options, the new R is one of the most expensive hot hatchbacks sold in Europe.

But wait, it gets worse. The 2017 Golf R Variant, which is DSG-only, costs €44,800. I wouldn't exactly call it a popular model, but people in Germany are definitely buying some.

The options list is typically long. We like that it's available with a bright color called Turmeric Yellow (€715). The standard wheels are great, but if you want the 19-inch ones in these photos, it will set you back €815. Add in the obligatory 5-door body for €900, and you're left with a very expensive Golf that should become outdated in four years when the next generation arrives.
2017 Volkswagen Golf Golf 7.5 Golf 7.5 R Golf R DSG7
 
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52