Volkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as Variant

The Golf R has finally got the powertrain from the Audi S3 facelift
, which is a slightly tweaked 2.0 TSI with 310 PS and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque on overboost.
They've also released a handful of photos depicting both a 3-door Golf R hatchback and the Variant wagon model. They share the same updated features which are similar but not identical to the 2017 R-Line package that made the gold car look so scrumptious during the launch.
The front has new headlights, of course, plus a much-revised bumper defined by the shiny piece of black trim designed to look like a racing car's.
We have to admit that it looks less understated but nowhere near the A45 levels of aero lunacy. VW might have done something to the rear diffuser, but only a total anorak will be able to notice. The LED taillights are the only changes we can mention for sure.
The manual version of the car costs €40,675 before any options (or the 5-door body) are added. Its 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time stays the same at 5.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the automatic version has switched to a 7-speed DSG, which has a two-fold benefit. First, fuel economy is up to a liter better than on the manual, also dropping CO2 emissions by 20 grams.
Secondly, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint is dealt with in 4.6 seconds compared to 4.9. Priced from €42,675 before options, the new R is one of the most expensive hot hatchbacks sold in Europe.
But wait, it gets worse. The 2017 Golf R Variant, which is DSG-only, costs €44,800. I wouldn't exactly call it a popular model, but people in Germany are definitely buying some.
The options list is typically long. We like that it's available with a bright color called Turmeric Yellow (€715). The standard wheels are great, but if you want the 19-inch ones in these photos, it will set you back €815. Add in the obligatory 5-door body for €900, and you're left with a very expensive Golf that should become outdated in four years when the next generation arrives.