2017 Triumph Street Triple Range Revealed, Comes in Three Flavors

Visually, the new Street Triple comes with a more aggressive, sharper style that makes for a perfect street fighter look. Every component is new while still retaining the model’s authentic look, especially through the slightly redesigned dual-headlights-bug-deflector assembly.The engine is another important new component. Inspired by the race-bred Daytona engine, the new 765 cc unit comes with increased power and torque thanks to more than 80 percent new parts.These include an increased bore and stroke, new crankshaft, pistons, and Nikasil plated aluminum barrels. The gearbox has been revised too, now coming with shorter 1st and 2nd gear ratios for better acceleration.Another great thing is the fact that the engine is tuned for three different outputs, thus giving birth to three separate Street Triple models.The standard model is called the Street Triple S, which is lighter than the previous model and comes with higher spec tires, Showa suspension, and all-new gullwing swingarm. This is topped off with an output of 113, ride-by-wire throttle, two riding modes,and switchable traction control.Next in line is the Street Triple R, which is said to deliver the perfect blend of power and performance for road riding. The engine cranks 118 HP while other standard tech includes four riding modes, new angle-adjustable TFT instrument cluster, fully adjustable Showa suspension, and Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc front brake calipers.The top of the range is now represented by the Street Triple RS, which is the most dynamic and powerful naked that Triumph built so far. Being also oriented for track use, the RS puts out 123 HP while coming with performance parts such as Brembo M50 calipers, fully adjustable Showa big-piston forks, Ohlins STX40 rear monoshock, additional Track riding mode, lap timer, quickshifter and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires.It’s worth mentioning that the new on-board full-color instrument panel is offered in two versions. The one on the S model shows the speedometer, rev counter, riding mode symbol, gear position, fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter, and journey distance.For the R and RS, the computer is also able to display the instant and average fuel consumption, range to empty, riding mode selection, service information, coolant temperature as well as warning symbol information.No pricing information is available at the moment, but do stick around to learn more when it will become available.